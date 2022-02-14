Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Arrested After Super Bowl Event: Report

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson‘s NFL future could be in question.

The 36-year-old was arrested Sunday, February 13, at Los Angeles International airport with what airport officials said was domestic violence, ESPN’s John Keim reported.

According to a Los Angeles Airport Police statement, they received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim,” per Keim.

He was taken to Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division and booked for felony domestic assault, TMZ reported. Peterson was given a $50,000 bailed and was released Sunday afternoon, Keim said.

Peterson & Wife Involved in ‘Private Misunderstanding’

In a statement to ESPN, a representative for Peterson said that “Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane. This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.”

Peterson grabbed Ashley’s wedding ring and scratched her finger while the plane was preparing for takeoff, prompting the pilot to return to the gate, a source close to the Petersons told Keim.

The source said Ashley Peterson would not press charges, Keim reported.

TMZ reported that the couple was in Los Angeles for a Super Bowl event the night prior.

Peterson’s reputation in the league has been polarizing after he was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises all over the boy’s body.

“Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault. In addition to a two-year probation period, he was fined $4,000 and performed 80 hours of community service. The NFL suspended him for one year,” Keim reported.

Latest Incident Could Impact Peterson’s Job Search

Peterson is a pending free agent this offseason after he was a mid-season pickup by the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in 2021. He’s played for seven teams in his 15-year career.

Last season was the first time in his career he was unsigned entering the season, and while teams in need of a running back could call for his services next season, his latest charge could impact a prospective team’s decision-making.

Peterson recently said on social media that he wants to retire a Viking.

“Oh yeah of course,” Peterson responded to a fan asking if he’d like to retire with Minnesota. “Bleed purple. I spent a decade there. Have some lasting relationships. Definitely will be retiring in that Vikings uniform.”

Peterson’s father recently called out the Vikings for not calling Peterson last season when Dalvin Cook was forced to miss time. The Vikings instead signed Kerryon Johnson, who Peterson beat out for a job in Detroit in 2020.

In 10 seasons with the Vikings, Peterson accrued 11,757 rushing yards and 97 touchdowns, both franchise-best marks. Peterson is 352 rushing yards shy of surpassing Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders for the fifth-most rushing yards all-time.