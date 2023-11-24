Vikings’ $8 Million Starter Put on Notice After Coach’s Statement

Minnesota Vikings starting running back Alexander Mattison‘s role has been called into question after a costly fumble in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, prompting head coach Kevin O’Connell to address the matter with six games left in the season.

In his Wednesday news conference, O’Connell was asked if Mattison’s second-half fumble that was key in a 21-20 loss to the Broncos last week would impact his touches going forward.

“It’s very important that our guys understand how important it is to possess the football,” O’Connell said on November 22, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “We have to be critical and make sure there is an accountability factor there.”

After starting the season with seven lost fumbles, the second most by any team since 2000, the Vikings seemingly had solved their turnover issues until last Sunday.

Minnesota fumbled the ball twice and had three total turnovers in a 21-20 loss to the Broncos. Mattison’s fumble allowed Denver to score a field goal to begin the fourth quarter, trimming the Vikings’ lead to a single possession.

The team’s 14 fumbles lost is the most by any team this season, while Minnesota ranks 26th in turnover differential.

Last week’s loss to the Broncos was the first game the Vikings lost the turnover battle since a Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Minnesota is 5-1, with the Broncos loss being the first game the Vikings had turned the ball over more than twice since Week 2.

“I think that’s something we’re going to fix one way or the other,” O’Connell said in a September 25 news conference. “Either guys are going to [fix] it or we’re going to have to put other guys in the game that have ball security.”

Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell on Alexander Mattison’s Outlook Ahead of Week 12 Primetime vs. Bears

O’Connell made his message clear to Mattison ahead of Monday night’s primetime matchup with the Chicago Bears.

However, Mattison’s role with the Vikings is still secure given the surrounding circumstances — even with a recent emergence by second-year back Ty Chandler.

After releasing Dalvin Cook in the offseason, the Vikings committed to a two-year, $7 million contract that is nearly fully guaranteed in the offseason. Benching Mattison would be a complete mismanagement of the team’s resources.

Beyond the finances, Minnesota has shown an unwillingness to involve any backs beyond their top two options in the offense. Before Cam Akers went down with a season-ending Achilles tear, Chandler had played just four offensive snaps across a six-game span from Week 4 to Week 9.

Even in the direct aftermath of Mattison’s fumble, O’Connell was poised his his appraisal of Mattison’s performance,

“It was a big play,” O’Connell said in his postgame news conference on November 19, per the Star Tribune. “I thought Alex ran the ball really well tonight, so did Ty [Chandler]. I saw a really nice balance of both of those guys out there. There’s no question it was a critical play, but not one we couldn’t overcome.”

Mattison is far from the doghouse, but O’Connell’s most recent statement does put the fifth-year running back on notice moving forward.

Ty Chandler Shows He’s the More Productive Vikings Running Back, But Pass Protection Remains a Concern

Chandler’s uptick in playing time has largely been an effort to fill the void left by Akers, but the former fifth-round pick has shown some promise.

He’s played 55 of his 89 snaps this season in the past two games and has posted 118 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries.

The former fifth-round pick has all the potential to be an explosive playmaker in the offense, but his pass-blocking continues to be a reason the Vikings moderate his playing time. The offense is predicated on the pass and the running back position is relied upon to provide extra support.

Chandler’s shortcomings in pass protection were evident on a play where Josh Dobbs was hit by a Broncos linebacker that stuck Chandler and maneuvered his way to Dobbs to force an interception that led to the Broncos’ game-winning drive.