NFL Fans React to Vikings RB’s Controversial TD Celebration

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison made a pair of celebration taboos that have drawn widespread reactions around the NFL.

After the fourth-year running back scampered to a 14-yard touchdown in the first half of the Vikings’ 27-22 victory over the New York Jets on December 4, Mattison, mimicking a Tik Tok trend faked an injury before dropping to the ground and…

We’ll let Vikings analyst Ron Johnson take the call.

“Mattison w/ the scamper & score and proceeds to do the TIKTOK injured twerk challenge celebration,” Johnson tweeted, adding that Mattison did not draw a flag for pumping his hips in the celebration. “Either he didn’t have enough pumps to warrant a flag or his pumps were too quick… either way he was not flagged for excessive pumps.”

Alexander Mattison has some explaining to do after this touchdown celebration 🤣pic.twitter.com/KJspoMRhhf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 4, 2022

Mattison’s celebration was polarizing on social media, from being called the best celebration ever to being called “disgusting” and warranting a fine from the league.

NFL Fans React to Vikings’ Alexander Mattison’s TD Celebration

After Mattison’s celebration, many fans drew comparison to Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams, who pumped his hips to the tune of an eventual fine worth over $13,000 earlier this season.

Jamaal Williams gonna flagged and fined for him jumping the air. I want Mattison fined for violating the ground!😂 — Frankie (@SpartyOn821) December 4, 2022

Mattison isn’t the only athlete to make the maneuver. Kansas City Current women’s soccer midfielder Lo’eau Labota also pulled off the move in a match earlier this year.

Although it was all in good fun, Mattison’s celebration did draw some scrutiny.

“Vikings… Clean up your act…. No penalty for Alexander Mattison dry humping the field…. Disgusting act when kids are watching television….,” one fan tweeted.

#nfl #MinnesotaVikings Vikings…. Clean up your act…. No penalty for Alexander Mattison dry humping the field…. Disgusting act when kids are watching television…. — Greg Cox (@gjncox13) December 4, 2022

Some fans, using the keyword “disgusting” echoed Joe Buck’s iconic call from Randy Moss‘ moon at Lambeau Field.

"That was a disgusting act by Alexander Mattison." – Joe Buck — Minnesota Rossco. Since 1986! (@BrendelRoss) December 4, 2022

It remains to be seen if Mattison will be fined, but with no flags called after the play, it will be controversial if the league does decide to come down on the Vikings running back.

I hope the NFL take Mattison entire salary for that celebration… — Casper 🚀 🌘(9-2) Skol (@Typo_Jay) December 4, 2022

It wasn’t all sour grapes, though. many fans found it to be one of the funniest celebrations this season.

Alexander Mattison hitting the fake injury into throwing it back might be the best celebration I’ve seen in a long time — Cole Mack (@ColeMack16) December 4, 2022

“Zesty” is one way to describe it.

Alexander Mattison zesty as hell for that celebration 💀💀💀 — JAS305 (@JASGOAT69) December 4, 2022

This reaction may be the best yet.

Me seeing Mattison twerk pic.twitter.com/GfEheXr2QO — CowSpurs (@Cowboys_Spurz) December 4, 2022

But beyond the twerking controversy, faking an injury has become a trend after Justin Jefferson did the same against the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.

That’s sure to get under the skin of a head coaching with just four weeks remaining in the season.

One fan pleaded for Mattison to not give fans anymore heart attacks, considering Minnesota played to its ninth single-score victory this season.

Mattison please dont give us anymore heart attacks thanks — Brody102 (@Brody_102) December 4, 2022

Vikings Can Clinch NFC North Next Week

Moving onto a more monumental note… the Vikings are a game away from clinching their first NFC North division title since 2017.

Minnesota, sitting at 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the division, enters its second turn of the divisional schedule with a playoff berth and hardware nearly in hand — but there’s still more to play for.

The Vikings are a game behind the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) and could contend for a first-round bye if they can keep pace with the Eagles.

To clinch the title next week, Minnesota will have to fend off a feisty Lions team that has given the Vikings fits in their past four meetings. Minnesota has gone 3-1 in that stretch, but by an average win margin of just 2.5 points.

Expect another nail-biter next Sunday.