Vikings Eyeing Explosive Playmaker Ahead of NFL Draft, Insider Reveals

Underneath the chatter of the Minnesota Vikings‘ search for a new franchise quarterback in next month’s draft is a diligent amount of homework done on this year’s running back class, including Florida State’s Trey Benson.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on March 21 that the Vikings are doing “as much due diligence” on Benson and several other running backs after they moved on from Alexander Mattison last month.

“I’ll give you one thing that I’ve heard a lot the last couple weeks. Draft-wise, away from the quarterback position, is all the work the Vikings have been doing on running backs like the Florida State running back,” Wolfson said on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast.

“I don’t know if he’s the consensus [RB1] but there’s enough people with big opinions who say that Florida State back is the best running back in this draft. Well, the Vikings are doing as much due diligence on him as just about anyone; there’s some other running backs you can point to as well,” Wolfson added.

The Vikings signed Aaron Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal in the offseason and Ty Chandler still has two more years left on his rookie deal. That doesn’t mean the Vikings aren’t searching for a true difference-maker after two troubling years in the run game hindered their ability to sustain drives and protect a lead.

Trey Benson is a Bruiser With Burst

Benson made a splash at the NFL scouting combine, tallying a 9.78 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) that ranks 40th out of 1,745 running back since 1987.

At 6-foot, 216 pounds, Benson ran a 4.39 4o-yard dash that catapulted his draft stock with an athletic profile fitting of Breece Hall and Jonathan Taylor.

His combination of size and speed helped him post a 91.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) rushing grade and a 0.51 missed tackles forced per attempt in 2022 — the highest average PFF had recorded in the past decade. Benson’s ability to shed arm tackles and breakaway in the second level helped him become one of the most productive backs this season.

In 26 career games at Florida State, Benson took 310 carries for 1,896 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) and 23 touchdowns. He also secured 33 receptions for 371 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Benson, the consensus No. 1 running back according to NFL Mock Draft Database, is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the draft, which gives the Vikings some leeway to possibly trade up for him despite holding no second- or third-round picks.

Trey Benson made some BIG money at the NFL Combine He scored a 9.78 out of 10.00 on his RAS score, ranking 40th out of 1745 RB's from 1987 to 2024. 📍40 time: 4.39 (97th%)

📍Size: 6'0, 216 lbs For what it's worth: Breece Hall ran a 4.39 (5'11, 217 lbs)

Jonathan Taylor ran a… pic.twitter.com/Ltpyib2eph — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) March 3, 2024

Vikings Offseason Moves on Kirk Cousins, Mattison Signal Scheme Shift

The Vikings are prone to taking a step back at quarterback this season with the departure of Kirk Cousins — but the decision on Dalton Risner may be a more telling indication of a shift in the offensive philosophy.

Risner, who is a coveted pass-blocker but leaves much to be desired in the running game, has not re-signed with the Vikings and remains a free agent. Wolfson said there is “no steam” on Risner’s return.

Meanwhile, the Vikings re-signed Blake Brandel to a three-year, $9.5 million contract with $5 million guaranteed, per the Star Tribune. That’s quite an investment for a reserve player who is likely the frontrunner if there is competition at guard.

Brandel is an improvement in run-blocking in place of Risner — and more competition could be on the way from the draft.

Improving the running game, which started with the release of Mattison, will be tantamount to taking the offensive workload off the 2024 starting quarterback’s shoulders.