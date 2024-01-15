Analyst Predicts Kirk Cousins Spurns Vikings, Teams Up With 1st-Year HC

All eyes could be on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason.

That attention could also spell bad news for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s hopes of bringing the four-time Pro Bowler back on a new deal for 2024.

“For Kirk Cousins, his next destination will have less to do with money and more with the opportunity to win games and pursue championships, be it with the Minnesota Vikings or elsewhere,” Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston wrote on January 14. “There are any number of teams that could use a quarterback of his ability.

“Prediction: Cousins signs a deal with New England in the three-year range.”

The Patriots won out among a list of five teams that Beaston listed as potential suitors for Cousins, including his former team the Washington Commanders.

New England is entering a new era with former linebacker Jerod Mayo moving up from his position as linebackers coach to take over the head coaching job left vacant with Bill Belichick’s retirement.

Cousins, 35, is coming off a torn Achilles and will be 36 years old by the start of next season.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Intends to Keep Kirk Cousins With Vikings

He hits free agency after completing a one-year, $35 million contract. But he remains on the books for next season for $28.5 million due to void years on previous deals, per Spotrac.

That means Minnesota will be paying him one way or another. It would make sense for them to pay him to play for them rather than the alternative. And that is what Adofo-Mensah is aiming to do.

“I’ve said that [he wanted Cousins back],” Adofo-Mensah said via the team on January 10. “I’ve been pretty consistent with that. Kirk the player is somebody that we saw what he does to this team. I thought we were playing really good football before he got injured, and it’s the most important position in sports. … It’s certainly my intention to have him back here.”

But Adofo-Mensah was also clear that he would make the best decision for the Vikings.

“Ultimately, taking a step back in the short term isn’t a big deal if you don’t think you’re actually close to [remaining cometive],” Adofo-Mensah said. “And those are always the conversations we try and have and go about.”

The Vikings also have to make decisions on several defensive free agents and veterans including Danielle Hunter and Harrison Smith.

Justin Jefferson’s contract situation also looms.

Could Kirk Cousins Team Up With Bill Belichick in Atlanta?

Among the five teams Beaston floated as potential threats to poach Cousins in free agency – New England, Washington, the Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers – he notes the Steelers situation looks like the best from the outside.

But he adds that it would be against the typical way of operating to bring the presumably high-priced veteran. Cousins is expected to command a deal worth up to $40 million annually.

Atlanta, however, could be the team to monitor, especially considering their coaching search.

“It still looks like Atlanta, depending on who the Falcons’ next coach is, could be Cousins’ next team,” Pioneer Press columnist Charley Walters wrote on January 13. “His wife Julie is from there and that’s where they were married and where they spend time in the offseason.”

Their coach could be Belichick. After all of his success over the years and struggles with a young passer in recent seasons, he could prefer a veteran passer.

There could also be mutual interest in a union, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on January 13.

“The Falcons have decent young players but are without a decent quarterback,” Walters wrote. And owner Arthur Blank is 81 and eager for a contender after a 7-10 season and missing the playoffs.”

Cousins has said he isn’t as concerned with money as he is with a chance to win. No active coach has led their team to more wins – regular season, playoffs, and Super Bowls – than Belichick.