Vikings’ Kirk Cousins to Negotiate Contract With Rival in Free Agency: Insider

The Minnesota Vikings’ offseason plan for Kirk Cousins is about to undergo the ultimate stress test.

With many around the NFL believing they have set their price point for Cousins’ next contract, the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback will hit free agency and begin negotiating with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Kirk Cousins will hit free agency and begin discussions with Atlanta as soon as the tampering window opens in 90 minutes, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted on X, formerly Twitter, on March 10.

This is in line with reporting that the Falcons present the biggest threat to poach Cousins in free agency.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is rumored to be enamored with the idea.

“All eyes, all arrows everything points towards Kirk Cousins,” WSB-TV Sports Director Zach Klein said on “Dukes and Bell” on 92.9 The Game in Atlanta on February 29. “Arthur Blank has basically told this front office, ‘Do what you got to do. Pay what you’ve got to pay. Get it done.’

“Now, [General Manager Terry Fotenot]’s not saying that. And [Head Coach Raheem Morris]’s not saying that. But that’s what guys around the league are talking about.”

The Falcons enter the early negotiating period with only slightly more money than the Vikings.

However, Cousins has strong ties to the organization via the coaching staff and to the area via his family. Minnesota also has several other areas to address this offseason, with wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s future also looming large.

Falcons Could Step Up After Russell Wilson Agrees to Join Broncos

The Vikings may see even more pressure from outside teams like the Falcons after Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to join the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson also has ties to the area via family and has been linked to the Falcons this offseason.

Atlanta brass has also not considered other options to address their quarterback situation this offseason.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson made no secret about his openness to the idea.

But rumors about Cousins looking at houses and schools in the area were challenged, leaving the Vikings seemingly in the driver’s seat. As the early negotiating period draws near (noon ET on March 11), that may no longer be the case.

‘Multiple Teams’ Expected to Pursue Vikings’ Kirk Cousins in Free Agency

“We expect the Atlanta Falcons and other teams to be amongst the suitors for Kirk Cousins, so now the Vikings face the real possibility of not retaining Cousins,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on “Good Morning Football” on March 11. “They have made an effort in recent days, even into last night, to get something done. We are not there at this point.”

Cousins’ one-year, $35 million contract does not expire until March 13. That gives the Vikings more time to extend him and avoid incurring a $28.5 million dead cap hit. The legal tampering period complicates that timeline, though.

That is especially true in this situation with Cousins’ representation considered among the best when it comes to negotiations.

It could come down to the wire for the Vikings with Cousins.