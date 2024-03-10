Vikings Insider Breaks Silence on Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins Plan

The Minnesota Vikings are prepared for Kirk Cousins to test free agency come Monday and are prepared to pivot to Baker Mayfield if he does not return, a team insider confirmed.

On March 9, just two days before the NFL legal tampering period for free agency officially opens, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated that the Vikings could pursue Mayfield if Cousins leaves.

“The one team to watch most closely is the Vikings. If Kirk Cousins leaves, Mayfield becomes a viable alternative. Minnesota witnessed his abilities in Week 1 when he led the Bucs into U.S. Bank Stadium for an upset win capped by a gritty, shoulder-lowering first-down run and a key third-down throw to Chris Godwin,” Florio wrote.

“While money is a big factor, as it should be, Mayfield could see another attraction or two in Minnesota. One, Justin Jefferson. Two, Mayfield won’t have to worry about losing his offensive coordinator (again) if things go well in 2024. Head coach Kevin O’Connell runs the offense, and he’s going nowhere if things go well.

Florio’s theory isn’t unfounded.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson confirmed that “if the Vikings lose Cousins, their top target will be Mayfield,” in a March 7 appearance on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast.

Whether Wolfson’s reporting influenced Florio or if he’s heard whisperings elsewhere isn’t known.

What can be confirmed is that the Vikings are prepared for the possibility of Cousins not returning given the amount of leaks regarding free-agent quarterbacks and their interest in the upcoming quarterback draft class this offseason.

Vikings Adverse From Keeping Cousins and Drafting 1st-Round Rookie QB in 2024

If the Vikings had their way, they’d give a rookie quarterback a redshirt season and have him ready to play in Year 2, allowing for two or three years of discounted quarterback play.

However, having that plan with Cousins and maintaining a healthy culture would be a difficult balancing act.

Star Tribune beat reporter Ben Goessling said on the “Access Vikings” podcast on March 7 that the Vikings considered many factors in whether they should take a chance on a late first-round prospect last year.

For instance, the Vikings’ 1-4 start to the 2024 season would have put pressure on Cousins to keep the starting job with calls to start the rookie. The same can be said when Cousins went down midseason with a season-ending knee injury.

Only so many precautions can be taken to protect a rookie quarterback, and Kevin O’Connell did his best to keep Jaren Hall away from the fires of the NFL.

But the expectations on a first-round rookie quarterback would shift the feelings both internally and outside the organization, Goessling said.

“I think there’s reason to look at the way they’ve done it, that is certainly going to be part of how they calibrate this with quarterbacks,” Goessling said. “I would be shocked if there’s not a careful consideration of all those dynamics if you have Kirk Cousins and a first-round pick in that same room, how all that plays out.”

Veteran Free Agent QBs in Play for Vikings

The Vikings could go several directions in finding a bridge veteran quarterback in free agency.

There are several reclamation projects that Wolfson said the team is interested in like Sam Darnold, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.

The Vikings could also seek a proven veteran like Joe Flacco, who was interested in joining the team at the trade deadline before leading the Cleveland Browns to an improbable playoff berth last season.

All of these options at quarterback would come with a surefire plan to develop a first-round rookie and would likely be cheaper options.

However, veteran bridge quarterbacks in their prime like Gardner Minshew and Mayfield would be more reliable options but want to be in a position to land a long-term role as a starter.