Vikings Poach Versatile Veteran From Division Rival in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings bolstered their trenches in the early stages of the second wave of free agency, signing former Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Dan Feeney to a one-year contract.

“OL Dan Feeney is signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a 1 Year Deal, per source,” NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported on X, formerly Twitter, on March 15.

The team confirmed the signing a short while later.

Feeney, 29, spent last season with the Bears, who traded for him amid a slew of injuries. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chargers. LA originally selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft with the No. 71 overall pick.

He has 65 starts in 112 career games, drawing just eight in the last three seasons combined. Feeney did start three straight full slates from 2018 through 2020.

He also comes with a signature look.

He didn’t get to put his versatility on display with the Bears last season, logging all snaps on offense at center. But he has experience playing all three interior positions in the NFL, and he moonlighted at tackle in college.

Perhaps of concern, he has just one season with an offensive grade above 61 in his career, per Pro Football Focus.

Three of his four lowest grades came during his three 16-game seasons as well.

But Feeney figures to back up Ed Ingram and Dalton Risner – assuming he returns in free agency – and possibly Garrett Bradbury at center next season. If Risner leaves, that could change.

There are still other options available in free agency, though, should the Vikings have to go that route.

Vikings Have Options in Free Agency if They Don’t Re-Sign Dalton Risner

Aside from Risner, former Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams is among the top options available. He has manned the pivot for the last two years in Miami. But he played exclusively at guard for his first four seasons, spent with the Dallas Cowboys.

He spent the final three of those seasons playing left guard. That is exactly where the Vikings would need him to slot in.

Williams also turns 27 years old in May, putting him among the younger top of the top options.

More veteran options include former Jet Laken Tomlinson, Ex-New Orleans Saint Andrus Peat, former Detroit Lions starter Halpoulivaati Vaitai, and Baltimore Ravens free agent Kevin Zeitler, among others.

The addition of Aaron Jones at running back should help revitalize what was the NFL’s 29th-ranked rushing attack.

Vikings Could Hide Offensive Line Deficiencies With Aaron Jones, Run Game

Jones battled injuries and inconsistency to begin last season. But he ended the year on a high note.

After rushing for 298 yards on 79 carries in eight games over the first 15 weeks of the season, Jones rattled off three straight 110-plus-yard performances to end the regular campaign. He then followed those up with back-to-back 100-plus-yard outings in the playoffs.

Health permitting, the Vikings could lean on him to shoulder the load for an offense that may not have Risner up front. It will certainly have someone other than Kirk Cousins under center.

That will presumably be Sam Darnold, though a rookie could still enter the fray in the draft.