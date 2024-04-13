Vikings Among Betting Favorites to Land ‘Ideal Top’ Pick at QB in 2024 Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have the third-best odds to land what NFL.com’s Chad Reuter considers their “ideal top” draft pick.

Things may be getting clearer with the 2024 draft less than two weeks away.

“The Broncos are listed as -120 favorites to be the team that drafts [Bo] Nix, via FanDuel. They’re far and away the betting favorites to be the team to take Nix,” Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote on April 13. “The Raiders and Giants have the next-best odds to draft Nix, both at +700, followed by the Vikings at +950, Saints at +1500 and Seahawks at +1600.”

The Vikings may have the third-best odds among the top four teams. But they arguably have the best draft slot to take advantage of a potential run on quarterbacks at the top of the first round of the draft.

Armed with picks Nos. 11 and 23, the Vikings could use the second of the two on Nix.

He is not viewed as a top-15 pick or lock for the first round. That was evident by the NFL’s decision against inviting him to the draft on April 25.

That likely means he is out of the mix for the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick. Likewise, the Raiders could balk at using the No. 13 overall pick on him. Minnesota could use the No. 23 pick to take Nix before another team snags him at the top of the second round.

If they are fearful the Raiders – or a team looking to trade up with the New York Jets – is truly interested in Nix, the No. 11 overall pick is there.

That is too high for this particular prospect, though.

Bo Nix Draws Comparison to Kirk Cousins

Nix has drawn comparisons to former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Brees was a second-round pick who didn’t have the measurables. But he overcame with savviness en route to a likely Hall-of-Fame selection in the future.

There’s another more realistic, and perhaps more fitting comparison for the former Oregon Duck and Auburn Tiger: Kirk Cousins.

“Nix doesn’t possess elite physical attributes — though they are very similar to former Vikings starter Kirk Cousins’ — but the demand for quarterbacks, combined with Nix’s experience and competitive nature, could cause the Vikings to secure him at No. 11 instead of waiting for their second Thursday night selection 12 picks later,” Reuter wrote on April 12.

Reuter lists Nix as the Vikings’ “top ideal” draft pick.

Nix completed an FBS record 77.4% of his passes last season, throwing for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He is one of the older prospects at the position and there is a clear delineation between his time at Auburn and Oregon.

UCLA EDGE Named ‘Ideal’ Draft Pick for Vikings at No. 23 Overall

Rueter suggests UCLA’s Laiatu Latu as the pick for the Vikings at No. 23 overall. The 6-foot-5 Latu recorded 13.0 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss for the Bruins last season.

“Latu suffered a serious neck injury early in his college career but led the FBS with 21.5 tackles for loss (and tied for fourth with 13 sacks) last season, flashing the quickness and heavy hands to beat tackles outside,” Reuter wrote. “He would be a nice add late in the first for Brian Flores’ revamped edge rushing corps.”

His injury history is a contributing factor to the productive Latu not ranking higher in this class.

He could help revitalize the Vikings’ pass rush alongside free-agent signings Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel.