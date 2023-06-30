Vikings Urged to Keep an Eye on Dual-Threat Gunslinger QB

The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins failed to reach a compromise on a contract extension, sending the veteran quarterback into a prove-it year for his first time in Minnesota.

No matter how Cousins performs, he has the freedom to entertain free agency next market, which puts the Vikings in a precarious situation entering the 2024 offseason.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson noted that the amount of homework the Vikings did on the 2023 quarterback class was the most the organization had done since drafting Teddy Bridgewater in 2014. Finding their new franchise quarterback is a high priority for the new regime.

For those reasons, Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman suggested Minnesota keep an eye on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix this upcoming season as the dual-threat Ducks gunslinger expects to be one of the 2024 draft class’s prized prospects.

“While the defense certainly needs more resources allocated in its direction, the Vikings can’t ignore the fact that Kirk Cousins will be 35 this season and is entering a contract year,” Wasserman wrote. “The Vikings most likely won’t be bad enough to enter the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, so someone like Oregon’s Bo Nix could be an option later in the first round.

“Nix is a solid rhythm passer who gets rid of the ball quickly and does some of his best work on the move. He offers more mobility than Cousins to run Kevin O’Connell’s outside zone/boot system. Nix is considered a Heisman dark horse and could vault himself into the first round with another big year at Oregon.”

Background on Oregon’s Bo Nix

Nix splashed onto the college circuit with Auburn by upsetting No. 11 Oregon and Justin Herbert in his first collegiate game as a true freshman back in 2019. It wasn’t a sterling performance in a 27-21 comeback victory. Nix completed 13-of-31 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

But Nix’s poise at the age of 19 showed on the War Eagles’ final drive. After barely converting a fourth down on a gutsy run in the final minute of the game, Nix stood in the pocket and delivered a 26-yard touchdown to clinch the upset — his fourth and final completion of the game-winning drive.

Bo Nix for six! Auburn beats Oregon!pic.twitter.com/h6K080MchJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 1, 2019

Nix went on to win SEC Freshman of the Year honors that season, throwing for over 2,500 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Nix showed the makings of a high-tier college quarterback as a teenager, he’s undergone an evolution that has come with its bumps and bruises since.

The departure of his 2019 offensive coordinator, Kenny Dillingham, to Florida State played a factor in his decline. Auburn went 12-9 the next two seasons in Nix’s 21 starts. He struggled with inconsistent accuracy and had his 2021 season cut short after 10 games due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

Last year, Nix gambled on himself and transferred to Oregon, where an excellent coaching staff and offensive structure helped him take the next step in his development. He completely reset his narrative with career highs in passing yards (3,594), passing touchdowns (29), completion percentage (71.9%) and rushing touchdowns (14) while throwing only seven interceptions. Nix posted a 165.7 college passer rating.

Nix benefited from his surroundings, sure. But he also created with his legs and was effective throwing the ball deep, completing 60% of pass attempts of 40 or more yards (nine of 15).

Bo Nix Earns High Mark From Former NFL Coach

The 33rd Team’s Marc Trestman, former head coach of the Chicago Bears who has led six top-10 passing offenses in his 12-year coaching career, evaluated Nix and found the Oregon product to be among the elite tier of quarterbacks coming out of a rich 2024 draft class.

Trestman was encouraged that Nix has fluid mechanics that rival Bryce Young, although Young maintained better mechanics while under pressure.

“On tape, Nix shows fluid athleticism and high-end throwing mechanics. He is well-coached in this area with disciplined drops, high and tight staging of the ball, nimble footwork, the ability to flip his hips to square to his target and a quick-twitch, over-the-top throwing motion,” Trestman wrote.

He also touted Nix’s back-shoulder throws and willingness to throw contested jump ball — a trait that would bode well with Justin Jefferson.

“Of the 2023 and 2024 quarterbacks I’ve evaluated, Nix is the only one with a consistent ability to hit back-shoulder throws up the sidelines on go routes,” Trestman added. “That is a requirement for an NFL quarterback, and Nix displays the ability to win by throwing to receivers with a pressing, bump-and-run defender. On such throws, he showed high-end flashes of ball placement. Nix proved he could keep the football in play, allowing his receivers to get the ball with back shoulder and over-the-top throws.”

While Nix has another year to play and prove his worth, Trestman felt comfortable placing him in the Tier 1 category of the upcoming quarterback class, comparing him to 2023 second-overall pick C.J. Stroud.

“With this evaluation at such an early stage, I am comfortable comparing him to recent second-overall pick C.J. Stroud. Nix is a slightly better athlete with similar arm talent, accuracy and spatial awareness. However, he is less consistent than Stroud as a passer, even though Nix’s completion percentage is higher,” Trestman added. “With another season to play and my reviews of Penix, Williams and Maye fresh in my mind, let’s place Nix in the same Tier 1 category.”