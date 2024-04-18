Vikings Predicted to Nix Trade Talks, Draft Elite CB & 45-TD QB in 1st Round

The Minnesota Vikings would probably like to trade up to the No. 3 pick for a QB like Drake Maye, but the team won’t mortgage its entire future to achieve that outcome.

The New England Patriots have made clear they want three first-rounders, and then some, to move off of the third pick. Meanwhile, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been straightforward in his remarks that Minnesota isn’t going to grossly overpay for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft.

“It’s a very deep class. But I do think you have to be ready for every scenario,” Adofo-Mensah said during his pre-draft press conference, per ESPN. “If there’s elite players at premium positions on the board, I don’t think you’re supposed to reach or force or anything like that. It’s just not what I believe, all the while understanding that [QB] is the most important position in the sport.”

Using that philosophy as context, Peter Schrager of NFL Network predicted in his most recent mock draft on April 16 that the Vikings will surprise by opting not to trade up for a quarterback and instead selecting Bo Nix out of Oregon with the No. 23 overall pick.

“Nix could go as high as 11, 12 or 13 … or completely fall out of the first round. I think 23 to the Vikings — or another team around here in a trade-up — makes sense,” Schrager wrote. “One thing on Nix: He’s as accurate as they come, having just set the FBS record this past season with a completion percentage of 77.45. Smart processor, too. These are things that will be very highly valued by offensive coaches and QB gurus. That’s Kevin O’Connell.”