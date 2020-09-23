Veteran Cornerback Calls For His Return to the Vikings

The Vikings injury report on Wednesday revealed that third-year cornerback Mike Hughes did not practice with a neck injury — a possible flare-up of the neck injury he sustained in 2019 and missed the entire season.

Hughes becomes the second starting cornerback to land on the Vikings injury report as rookie third-rounder Cameron Dantzler was out against the Colts and continues to be ailed with a rib injury.

One fan on Twitter responded to the injury report, reminding the Vikings that a former cornerback is available in free agency, Captain Munnerlyn. Munnerlyn responded “what’s up Vikings,” with eyes emojis as the tweet caught his attention and surfaced his interest to return to Minnesota.

Munnerlyn, 32, played three seasons with the Vikings from 2014-16 and last played for the Panthers in 2018. He was with Carolina for five years before he joined the Vikings and developed a reputation as a home-run hitter on defense, scoring five defensive touchdowns in his first five years with the Panthers.

Munnerlyn Made Clutch Play In 2015 NFC North Title Game

Few Week 17 games have meaning for both teams involved, but the Vikings’ Week 17 meeting with the Packers in 2015 decided which team would take the NFC North title.

While the game was lackluster offensively, the Vikings mustered a 20-13 win which included a 55-yard fumble-return TD by Munnerlyn that proved to be the game-winner, clinching the division crown.

Vikings vs Packers Week Video Flashback #10: 2015 and the Vikings beat Green Bay in Lambeau. To Good Captain (Munnerlyn) gets a TD. Remains a favorite of ours. @captain_41 #vikings pic.twitter.com/rUWErxoOQG — VikeFans (@VikeFans) December 20, 2019

The win propelled the Vikings to into their first playoff appearance since 2012 and the first of coach Mike Zimmer’s tenure with the team. Munnerlyn went on to play one more season with the Vikings before he was released.

Munnerlyn’s Recent Arrest

On his way to Cancun, Mexico, Munnerlyn was arrested on a plane in Miami on Aug. 8 for a fugitive warrant that claimed he was writing bad checks in Las Vegas, Fox Sports Radio’s Andy Slater reported. Munnerlyn’s warrant was cleared and he was not charged after he wired $200,000 to The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas.

“An entourage took advantage of Captain and used his casino markers,” his attorney Ricky Patel said, per Slater. “Players need to be careful about who they hang with.”

Munnerlyn has made roughly $25 million in his NFL career as the arrest for bad checks seemed out of place for a player who’s had a clean record. With his financial status out of the question, his motives for seeking to be re-signed by the Vikings seem to be strictly his competitive spirit and less his need for another contract.

The Vikings cornerback room is lacking a veteran presence with an average age of 22 years old. Munnerlyn could provide leadership and replacing Hughes in the slot — his preferred position he didn’t play in the final year with the Panthers.

