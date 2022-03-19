Former Vikings QB Reunites With Stefon Diggs in Buffalo: Report

The Buffalo Bills are trying to make some miracles of their own.

After landing former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a win-win trade in the 2020 offseason, the Bills won their first AFC East title since 1995. They made their first conference championship game appearance since 1993.

However, Buffalo had its Super Bowl hopes dashed by the Kansas City Chiefs, who also knocked the Bills from the 2021 AFC playoffs in a 42-37 overtime thriller two months ago.

The Bills are optimistic of their future and doubled down on the 2022 season with seismic free agency signings in pass rusher Von Miller and tight end O.J. Howard.

Buffalo also just signed an insurance policy at quarterback that could conjure nostalgia reminiscent of the Minneapolis Miracle.

Bills Trade for Former Vikings Gunslinger Case Keenum

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday, March 19, that the Bills made a trade for Keenum, who was a member of the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons.

“Another QB trade in Cleveland: The #Browns are sending veteran Case Keenum to the #Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted.

A backup to Baker Mayfield, Keenum played in nine games in his two-year stint in Cleveland, including two starts. He completed 21 of 33 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown in a 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7. In a meaningless Week 18 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, who rested their starters, Keenum completed 17 of 24 passes for 176 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 21-16 win.

Keenum’s two wins with the Browns showed he could manage a game as he’ll be the backup to Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen. He’s yet to recapture the magic of the 2017 season where he went 12-4 as the Vikings’ starter, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

After that season, Keenum secured a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos in 2018. He went 6-10 in Denver, throwing 187 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Broncos traded Keenum to Washington the following season for seventh- and sixth-round picks. Keenum was named the starting quarterback to begin the season but lost his grasp on the starting job after being benched in Week 4.

In his return to Minnesota, Keenum completed 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards before being knocked out with a concussion. He finished the 2019 season with a 1-7 record and threw for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Browns signed him the following offseason.

Keenum will carry the 28th largest cap hit among quarterbacks ($6.2 million) for 2022 as Buffalo secures a proven quarterback behind Allen.

Keenum Shares Candid Reflection on Minneapolis Miracle

Sharing a video of the Minneapolis Miracle, which Keenum and Diggs won an ESPY for Best Moment, Keenum reflected on the fourth anniversary of the play last January.

Happy Minneapolis miracle day. I still get a kick out of reaction videos https://t.co/WwyUe7rDcP — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) January 14, 2022

Many Vikings fans and stars shared in reflecting on the miraculous play, including Hall of Famer Carl Eller.

Four years ago on this day the Minneapolis Miracle occurred. After the game I went down to talk to the players in the locker room and before heading in I congratulated Case Keenum. What a game that was! pic.twitter.com/uP4yJdTlEz — Carl Eller (@CarlEller81) January 14, 2022

This might be the best angle of the play captured yet.

Minneapolis Miracle sideline cam will never get old. pic.twitter.com/jwHfByp19w — t carm (@TCarmTheGoat) June 21, 2018

It was quite a way to christen a new stadium.

4 years ago today, yes I cried a little bit #MinneapolisMiracle pic.twitter.com/fJDQFl3EHV — Kolten Pingeon (@Kolten_pingeon) January 14, 2022

But, to the chagrin of Vikings fans, the miracle has been unmatched since, with the Vikings failing to get back to the NFC Championship game since.

It’s the four year anniversary of the Minneapolis Miracle. Coincidentally it’s the four year anniversary of the last time I felt happiness. — haley (@haley_darling) January 14, 2022

At the end of the day, it is entertainment, and the combination of Keenum and Diggs left Minnesotans with a memory they won’t forget.