Bears Fans Furious, Blast Former Vikings WR After ‘Selfish’ Play

An echo of obscenities filled sports bars across Chicago, followed by one question on Sunday.
“Who was that!?”
“That” was Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings who the Chicago Bears signed last month after the Vikings cut him.
Smith-Marsette made his name known on October 9 — and not in a good way. The young receiver took his first catch in a Bears uniform for a first down on what could have been a game-tying drive in the game’s final minute against the Vikings.
However, Smith-Marsette went for more — which proved to be a costly mistake.
Shedding a tackle by Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler, Smith-Marsette advanced up the field before seeing Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith. Instead of going out-of-bounds in Minnesota territory, Smith-Marsette planted his feet and tried to shake Smith and continue upfield.
But he forgot about Dantzler.
The Vikings cornerback picked himself off the field, corraled the ball in Smith-Marsette’s arms and pried it loose for a game-ending strip fumble to secure a 29-22 win for the Vikings.
Chicago fans are furious after the costly mistake and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, calling for Smith-Marsette to be cut immediately.
Fans Call for Bears to Cut Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Following the game, Smith-Marsette, who also had a block in the back penalty wave of a rushing touchdown by Justin Fields earlier in the game, admitted his catch-and-run was a “selfish play,” Sean Hammond reported.
But for fans, that may not be enough. Bears fans on Twitter rang the sirens that Smith-Marsette should be cut immediately.
“Pivotal block in the back and then not getting out of bounds to give up a fumble to lose any chance of a win. CUT HIS A***,” one fan tweeted.
One fan, admittedly not knowing who Smith-Marsette was before Sunday’s game, tweeted “Whoever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is, I never want to see you wear a Chicago Bears jersey ever again. Call me a bad fan if you want but that was one of the dumbest football plays I’ve ever seen.”
One fan went as far to say Smith-Marsette doesn’t deserve a job in the NFL for his performance on Sunday.
Many fans called for the Bears to leave Smith-Marsette behind in Minnesota, saying he should walk or catch a cab back to Chicago.
Some fans questioned whether he’s a double agent.
But from a Vikings fans perspective, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was playing 4D chess by releasing Smith-Marsette with the prospect he may end up with the Bears.
Smith-Marsette’s blunder was the second by a former Viking that proved to help Minnesota win. Mike Hughes was on the coverage of K.J. Osborns’ game-clinching touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.
Fortunately, some fans showed some sympathy.
And at the very least, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.
No profession other than politics sees as much public scrutiny as sports — leaving one fan in Chicago with a hilarious message to fans flaming Smith-Marsette.
Cam Dantzler Knew He Could Rip Ihmir Smith-Marsette
While Dantzler’s play added to a miraculous finish, the third-year corner had the full belief he could rip the ball from Smith-Marsette — likely from experience.
“We kind of had intel that he’d be loose with the ball,” Dantzler said after the game, per Sam Ekstrom.
Dantzler’s strip fumble is just the latest play by the 2020 third-round pick who has big-play potential and a penchant for forcing turnovers.
Thirty games into his career, Dantzler had three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.