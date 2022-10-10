Bears Fans Furious, Blast Former Vikings WR After ‘Selfish’ Play

An echo of obscenities filled sports bars across Chicago, followed by one question on Sunday.

“Who was that!?”

“That” was Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings who the Chicago Bears signed last month after the Vikings cut him.

Smith-Marsette made his name known on October 9 — and not in a good way. The young receiver took his first catch in a Bears uniform for a first down on what could have been a game-tying drive in the game’s final minute against the Vikings.

However, Smith-Marsette went for more — which proved to be a costly mistake.

Shedding a tackle by Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler, Smith-Marsette advanced up the field before seeing Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith. Instead of going out-of-bounds in Minnesota territory, Smith-Marsette planted his feet and tried to shake Smith and continue upfield.

But he forgot about Dantzler.

The Vikings cornerback picked himself off the field, corraled the ball in Smith-Marsette’s arms and pried it loose for a game-ending strip fumble to secure a 29-22 win for the Vikings.

Chicago fans are furious after the costly mistake and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, calling for Smith-Marsette to be cut immediately.

Guess that explains why the Vikings got rid of Ihmir Smith-Marsette 🤦‍♂️ #DaBears #Skol pic.twitter.com/qphDVg1Zpj — Sports ON Tap Chicago (@SONTChicago) October 9, 2022

Fans Call for Bears to Cut Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Following the game, Smith-Marsette, who also had a block in the back penalty wave of a rushing touchdown by Justin Fields earlier in the game, admitted his catch-and-run was a “selfish play,” Sean Hammond reported.

#Bears WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette said he should’ve run out of bounds on the fumble near the end of the game. “It was a selfish play by me,” Smith-Marsette said. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 9, 2022

But for fans, that may not be enough. Bears fans on Twitter rang the sirens that Smith-Marsette should be cut immediately.

“Pivotal block in the back and then not getting out of bounds to give up a fumble to lose any chance of a win. CUT HIS A***,” one fan tweeted.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is a guy I'd cut as the team gets N'Keal Harry back for Commanders. Pivotal block in the back and then not getting out of bounds to give up a fumble to lose any chance of a win. CUT HIS ASS!!#DaBears — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) October 9, 2022

One fan, admittedly not knowing who Smith-Marsette was before Sunday’s game, tweeted “Whoever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is, I never want to see you wear a Chicago Bears jersey ever again. Call me a bad fan if you want but that was one of the dumbest football plays I’ve ever seen.”

Whoever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is, I never want to see you wear a Chicago Bears jersey ever again. Call me a bad fan if you want but that was one of the dumbest football plays I’ve ever seen. — Colonel Nut-Scratcher (@JayCutler420) October 9, 2022

One fan went as far to say Smith-Marsette doesn’t deserve a job in the NFL for his performance on Sunday.

Cut Ihmir Smith Marsette. Immediately. Without Question. It's the most basic concept in football that a wide receiver is taught. Catch the ball, run out of bounds. You god damn idiot. 2 more yards or cost your team the game? Cut him. He doesn't deserve a job in the NFL. — bears (@14finch14) October 9, 2022

Many fans called for the Bears to leave Smith-Marsette behind in Minnesota, saying he should walk or catch a cab back to Chicago.

I hope Ihmir Smith-Marsette has to take a cab back to Chicago to get his shit before they cut him — Coach Long 🏈 (@TheCoachLong) October 9, 2022

Some fans questioned whether he’s a double agent.

But from a Vikings fans perspective, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was playing 4D chess by releasing Smith-Marsette with the prospect he may end up with the Bears.

Who would have figured that waiving Ihmir Smith-Marsette would have turned out to be this great of a move for the Vikings. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 9, 2022

Remembers bears fans celebrating Ryan Poles and making fun of Vikings fans because they got Ihmir Smith-Marsette! pic.twitter.com/bUTbp8Lcrw — P (@MrDC84) October 9, 2022

Smith-Marsette’s blunder was the second by a former Viking that proved to help Minnesota win. Mike Hughes was on the coverage of K.J. Osborns’ game-clinching touchdown against the Detroit Lions in Week 3.

Former Vikings helping the Vikings this year

Mike Hughes

Ihmir Smith-Marsette Who’s next — Jeremy (@capitalJ23) October 9, 2022

Fortunately, some fans showed some sympathy.

I feel for ya, ihmir smith-marsette. shake it off, dude, and come back next week for redemption. — "Average Joe" David (@DavidGSportsTV) October 9, 2022

And at the very least, if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette — I have no words. Between that at the block in the back… I just… — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) October 9, 2022

No profession other than politics sees as much public scrutiny as sports — leaving one fan in Chicago with a hilarious message to fans flaming Smith-Marsette.

If you’re tweeting at Ihmir Smith-Marsette you likely also lick windows. Cut it out and grow up. #Bears — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) October 9, 2022

Cam Dantzler Knew He Could Rip Ihmir Smith-Marsette

While Dantzler’s play added to a miraculous finish, the third-year corner had the full belief he could rip the ball from Smith-Marsette — likely from experience.

“We kind of had intel that he’d be loose with the ball,” Dantzler said after the game, per Sam Ekstrom.

Dantzler’s strip fumble is just the latest play by the 2020 third-round pick who has big-play potential and a penchant for forcing turnovers.

Thirty games into his career, Dantzler had three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.