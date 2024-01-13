Vikings Predicted to Pursue $15 Million DE, ‘Top Interior Defender’ in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings lost one of the NFL’s best interior defenders when Dalvin Tomlinson left to join the Cleveland Browns. But what they lost in free agency last time around, the Vikings could gain in the coming offseason.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report on Friday, January 12, dubbed the Vikings among the top three landing spots for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle/end Christian Wilkins.

The five-year veteran should have no shortage of suitors on the open market, partially because he has the versatility to play as a defensive tackle in even fronts or at end for a team that primarily uses odd fronts.

Given his production over the last few years, Wilkins will arguably be the top interior defender available in free agency. He’s able to impact the passing game, as evidenced by his 20.5 career sacks and 19 career passes defended. Also, he’s a quality run defender with a good grade from Pro Football Focus in that department this season and throughout his time in the NFL.

Christian Wilkins Can Offer Vikings Interior Pass Rush to Help Replace Danielle Hunter if He Leaves

If he signs with Minnesota, Wilkins will play defensive end in the the team’s base 3-4 defense, which would still be an interior position as the Vikings’ pass rush is most often generated from the outside linebacker position.

The Vikings may need an influx of pass rushing on the edge and the interior if the team loses Danielle Hunter in the offseason. Hunter will hit free agency in March and one of the stipulations of his contract renegotiation last summer is that the team cannot utilize the franchise tag to keep him on the roster through the 2024 season on a lucrative one-year deal.

Hunter led the NFL with 23 tackles for loss in 2023, adding 41 quarterback pressures and 16.5 sacks, per Pro Football Reference. Spotrac projects his market value at $20 million annually over a new three-year contract.

Christian Wilkins Projected to Command $20 Million Annually

The Vikings currently have $40 million in salary cap space to spend in 2024, but still have the quarterback position to figure out.

Like Hunter, Wilkins is also projected to earn over $20 million annually over a new four-year deal, per Spotrac. However, Wilkins hasn’t struggled with injury as frequently or as recently as Hunter and is one year younger. He has also played in the NFL only five seasons, while Hunter’s career has spanned nine years.

Wilkins, a first-round pick out of Clemson (No. 13 overall) in 2019, has missed only two games during his NFL tenure. He finished his original four-year, $15.4 million rookie contract in 2022 and played last year on a $10.75 million fifth-year team option exercised by the Dolphins.

There is a possibility that Wilkins won’t reach free agency given his production in 2023 and the concurrent salary demands. Miami can use the franchise tag to keep Wilkins next season on a salary just shy of $25 million, which is the average of the top five salaries at the position, according to Over The Cap.

Should the Dolphins choose to go another way, however, Minnesota should have a chance to land Wilkins if they’re willing to put up the money necessary.