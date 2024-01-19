Kirk Cousins Puts Vikings on Notice With Latest Comments About Bill Belichick

Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and quarterback Kirk Cousins have both expressed an interest in the latter’s return to the team next season. Cousins hits free agency as one of the premier options, and arguably the top option for quarterback-needy teams.

But Cousins is leaving his options open.

He entertained the idea of playing for Head Coach Bill Belichick who is also a free agent this offseason. Asked directly about his willingness, Cousins was bluntly honest.

“I’m not gonna turn down an opportunity to play with a future Hall of Fame coach,” Cousins said via CBS Sports’ Isabel Gonzalez on January 18. “But we’ll have to see where March leads. It’s just a lot of unknowns right now.”

I talked to Kirk Cousins this week and he shared his thoughts on Bill Belichick: “… you know he is usually going to break the mold and do something different, and that's probably what has made him a great coach." I asked Cousins if he would ever play for Belichick… pic.twitter.com/HRNBpfHEKn — Isabel Gonzalez (@cisabelg) January 18, 2024

Again, Adofo-Mensah has said he intends to bring Cousins back next season. And the 35-year-old passer is on the books for more than $28 million next season anyway, per Spotrac.

Cousins has also spoken optimistically about returning even after his torn Achilles this season.

However, the Vikings are facing a salary cap crunch. They have less than $30 million in cap space next season without making any moves. They have several other holes to fill, though. And Adofo-Mensah has also spoken about being open to taking a step back.

A change at quarterback could be their most prudent path forward if Adofo-Mensah doesn’t believe the roster will be close enough to contend with Cousins.

Vikings Free Agent Kirk Cousins Praises Bill Belichick

“Great respect for him as a coach, like everyone else in pro football,” Cousins said of Belichick. “If you win that many Super Bowls – go to that many Super Bowls, win that many Conference Championship games, have the defensive production that he’s had for years and years – it says it all.”

Belichick is the all-time leader in Super Bowls and Conference Championship games and ranks third in wins, per Pro Football Reference.

He hits the coaching market after 24 years with the New England Patriots.

“We played them last year on Thanksgiving night. And once again, I noticed several times what he did coverage-wise was challenging, and it was different.

“You always know when you play him that you’re kinda looking over your shoulder wondering if what you’re seeing is correct. Because he usually is going to break the mold and do something different, and that’s part of what has made him a great coach.”

Could Kirk Cousins Join Bill Belichick on NFC Rival?

Cousins’ affinity for Belichick would be enough. But Cousins also shares multiple potential landing spots with the head coach.

Among them are the Washington Commanders, who have already overhauled their front office. But the ties to the Atlanta Falcons are even stronger for both Belichick and Cousins, whose wife is from the city.

“Sources: Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the #Falcons brass this weekend after meeting with owner Arthur Blank 1-on-1 this past week,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 18. “Things are ramping up with the greatest coach of all time…”

The Vikings’ offseason is certainly one to watch.