Vikings Reveal Bold Jersey & Uniforms for Crucial Matchup vs. Cowboys

Despite the Vikings’ and Dallas Cowboys‘ records not reflecting a matchup of playoff contenders, both teams are in positions for a playoff push and are in must-win mode the rest of the season.

The Vikings (4-5), starting the season 1-5, will look to stretch a three-game winning streak since the bye week and continue to crawl out of the hole they buried themselves in earlier this season. The Cowboys (2-7) are only a game behind the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) and are also in the running for a top-five draft pick — I know, I know.

To maintain the mounting confidence and energy in the locker room, the Vikings have adopted the “look good, feel good” mantra and have opted to wear their “Primetime Purple” uniforms.

Dalvin Cook In for a Big Game

The Cowboys rush defense ranks as one of the worst in the league, allowing the second-most yards per carry (5.0) and most rushing yards per game (157.0) — meaning Dalvin Cook should have a field day against the team that he racked up 173 yards from scrimmage in 2019.

There is one caveat that could impact Cook’s performance: rookie Ezra Cleveland being out with an ankle injury.

Cleveland assumed the starting right guard role in Week 6 and has been a catalyst for the Vikings offensive line that has since helped Cook produce two NFC Offensive Player of the Week performances. Cook has 590 all-purpose yards since the bye week but could stumble with a new line in front of him.

With Dru Samia still on the COVID-19 reserve list, the Vikings are expected to start practice squad center Brett Jones at right guard.

Jones posted an 82.1 pass-blocking grade as a full-time starter in 2017. He lacks the athleticism to get to the second level and run-block, which could limit the runs in his direction on Sunday.

A documentary recently came out about Jones’ rise to the NFL for anyone curious about the Saskatchewan-born lineman.

Primetime Purples Won’t be Seen by Many

While the Vikings-Cowboys kickoff is scheduled during the two-game 3:25 CDT slate, most markets around the country will have the Green Bay Packers-Indianapolis Colts game on Fox.

#Vikings–#Cowboys will be on the air for the two home markets and a couple other places in the country, while most of the nation gets Packers-Colts late Sunday afternoon on Fox (per ⁦@506sports⁩) pic.twitter.com/QRCgfFH9OS — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) November 20, 2020

Vikings fans behind the Wisconsin border will largely have to find other ways to view the game or can listen via KFAN.

Fans can screenshot several wallpapers the team has released in anticipation of this Sunday’s uniforms.

A little more Primetime Purple for your lock screen#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/0i82GN6Kqr — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 18, 2020

