Analyst On Puzzling Vikings Lineman: ‘He Remains a Hidden Gem’

Vikings left guard Dakota Dozier has been enigmatic for the Vikings this season. At times, he shines. But when he doesn’t it can get out of hand quickly.

Despite a few select breakdowns from the 2014 fourth-round pick, Dozier has been serviceable in his first year as a bonafide starter. Starting in all three games this season, Dozier has played all 171 offensive snaps and has allowed just one sack and zero penalties.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Dozier as the Vikings’ “early hidden gem,” saying that although he only made 11 starts in his career entering the 2020 season, Dozier has taken the chance the Vikings have given him and “run with it.”

Dozier had a solid debut against the Packers by not allowing a single pressure and posting the highest pass-blocking grade (81.2) of the Vikings offensive line, but since then, his performance has been spotty.

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Skol Nation!

Dozier Asleep at the Wheel Against Titans

The Vikings’ final drive against the Titans has been the case study of last week’s loss. With 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the game, the Vikings needed just 25 yards and giving kicker Dan Bailey a chance to win the game.

Instead, the Titans’ three-man pass rush wreaked havoc as the Vikings offensive line shot themselves in the foot.

On first-and-10, Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons manhandles center Garrett Bradbury while Dozier, rightfully looking for an assignment, was caught in no-man’s-land and failed to help Bradbury or Reiff. The play resulted in a 15-yard penalty, but it undoubtedly shook the offensive line.

Dozier locked up Jadeveon Clowney on the next play, but collapsed, leading Clowney to wrap up Kirk Cousins who threw the ball away for an incompletion. The aborted snap followed which ultimately put the game out of reach for the Vikings.

Vikings No. 2 In Run Blocking, Among League-Worst Pass Blocking

Dozier hadn’t allowed a pressure before the game’s final drive and had been solid, laying a key block on Dalvin Cook’s 39-yard touchdown run.

Great blocks by Dakota Dozier and Irv Smith Jr. here to set up a beautiful touchdown run by Dalvin Cook. pic.twitter.com/TRa6bdiFoW — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 27, 2020

The Vikings currently rank second in the league in run blocking, but are among the league’s worst pass-blocking units, ranking 25th, per Football Outsiders.

The Vikings kept Cousins relatively upright for most of the Titans game, but the final drive put a spotlight on the problems plaguing the team at the interior offensive line. Bradbury has had struggles as the Vikings have yet to produce supportive guards for the first-round rookie.

After three weeks, Dozier is the No. 65 rated guard by Pro Football Focus while starting right guard Dru Samia is ranked last at No. 77, per Chris Tomasson.

The key may be in the return of Pat Elflein, who was not adored by fans, but is by far a better guard than Samia, who’s started the past two games. Elflein had surgery on his thumb and is currently on injured reserve. His return could help sort out the offensive interior later this season.

Samia, who will match a career-high four starts in a single season this week, could continue to improve the larger amount of reps he sees as Knox projects him to improve throughout the season.

RELATED ARTICLES: