Dalvin Cook’s ‘Grown Man’ TD Sparks Viral Reactions [WATCH]

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook took the league lead in rushing touchdowns late in the second quarter with a run that fans are losing their minds over.

Cook took a handoff from Kirk Cousins up the middle, shed two linebackers and a defensive end before breaking free and stiff-arming another defender in his pursuit to the end zone. The touchdown was Cook’s sixth rushing TD of the season and second against the Texans in the first half.

The run has warranted viral reactions from some of the biggest figures in football. ESPN’s Matthew Berry tweeted a video of the play saying “Dalvin Cook is a FULL. GROWN. MAN.”

Dalvin Cook is a FULL. GROWN. MAN. pic.twitter.com/AItNeGO6Ue — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) October 4, 2020

Super Bowl-winning offensive lineman Damien Woody got in on the commentary as well, calling Cook’s run “bully ball.”

That run by Dalvin Cook 😳 bully ball! — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 4, 2020

Here are some of the best fan reactions to the run.

@dalvincook is on fire! He's trying to steal the #BeastMode moniker! — Mark Christensen (@MChristensenC) October 4, 2020

Dalvin Cook is just bullying defenders out there my word. — CJ Haddad (@haddad_cj) October 4, 2020

Dalvin Cook is a grown ass man running that rock. Just out the Texans to shame — IDK 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@d_revamped1) October 4, 2020

Cook has 60 yards on 15 carries and two TDs as the Vikings lead 17-6 at halftime.

Vikings Offense Looking to Keep Feeding Cook

A key to the Vikings game plan was to establish Cook early and often against a Texans defense that had given up the most rushing yards in the league entering Week 4.

That aspect of the Vikings game was even more emphasized when All-Pro safety Harrison Smith was ejected for helmet-to-helmet contact in the second quarter.

Cook averaged 16 carries per game this season entering Sunday’s matchup with the Texans as he’ll likely set a season-high in carries this week.

Cook Climbing Vikings Career Rushing TD Record List

Cook’s two first-half rushing touchdowns against the Texans placed the fourth-year running back in a tie with Terry Allen for the 10th most career rushing touchdowns in Vikings history with 23.

At Cook’s current pace, he could climb to fifth all-time this season by passing up Robert Smith, who totaled 32 rushing touchdowns from 1993-2000.

Bill Brown and Chuck Foreman are tied for second with 52 career touchdowns, behind Adrian Peterson who scored 97 touchdowns in his 11 seasons with the Vikings.

