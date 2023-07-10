Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Strikes Down Lowball Offer, Insider Says

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook hoped to see a similar salary he was owed for the 2023 season elsewhere in the NFL, but his bet on himself hasn’t gone according to plan.

After refusing to take a pay cut and forcing his release this offseason, Cook has garnered interest from several teams, the betting favorite being the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported on June 11 that Cook is looking for something “far closer” to the $10.4 million base salary he was set to earn this year with the Vikings.

Appearing on “NFL Live” on June 8, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that Cook has an offer on the table from the Dolphins, however, it is not fitting of the contract he would like to have.

“The Miami Dolphins remain interested, they still have an offer on the table — one that could is not willing to accept,” Darlingtons said.

Darlington added that Cook could be trying to create more leverage in future contract talks, potentially waiting until after Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley strike new deals that would reset the running back market.

The New York Jets and New England Patriots also have an interest in Cook, but whether any of those teams offer him a deal that is satisfactory for what he’s looking for remains to be seen as training camp approaches at the end of the month.

Kirk Cousins Leaves Vikings’ Door Open for Dalvin Cook

In the wake of the news of Cook’s release, Kirk Cousins addressed Cook’s departure at mandatory minicamps on June 14 and expressed that he’s still holding on to hope that the Vikings and Cook could reunite with the four-time Pro Bowl running back.

“I wanted to take the time just to acknowledge the respect I have for [Cook] as a player and a person and the difference he’s made for our team,” Cousins added. “His toughness. His consistency. I think he’s been to four straight Pro Bowls, so that says it all right there,” Cousins said in a June 14 media conference following minicamp.

“I’m excited to see where he goes, I’ll always be pulling for him, and I’m kind of optimistically hoping we get him back — who knows. Maybe there’s an outside chance. We’ll see.”

Vikings Never Asked Dalvin Cook to Take Pay Cut: Report

While much has been made about Cook’s departure from Minnesota, the situation wasn’t as cutthroat as it seemed from the outside.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show” in June, reported that the Vikings never actually offered Cook to take a pay cut, instead asking him to restructure his current contract.

“There were scenarios, all the way through the process,” Pelissero said of Cook’s negotiations with Minnesota, “in which the Vikings would’ve brought back Dalvin Cook. … Cook got to a point where he did not want to take a restructure — he was truly, never actually offered a pay cut. But he was not going to restructure his contract with the Vikings, nor was he going to restructure his contract to facilitate a trade.”