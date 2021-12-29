Vikings Lose Edge Rusher, Make Move on Dalvin Cook Ahead of Primetime vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings got a boost on offense with star running back Dalvin Cook returning to the active roster after a 10-day stint on the COVID-19 reserve list.

But as the offense took a step forward, the defense fell a step back. Fourth-round rookie defensive end Patrick Jones II landed on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday morning, putting his status for Sunday night’s pivotal primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers in jeopardy.

Without Danielle Hunter (injured reserve), Kenny Willekes (injured reserve) and Everson Griffen (reserve/non-football illness list), the Vikings have leaned as Jones as their primary backup to D.J. Wonnum and Sheldon Richardson, who moved from defensive tackle to defensive end to replace Griffen.

If Jones is absent from Lambeau Field on Sunday, recently signed defensive end Tashawn Bower, signed off the New England Patriots practice squad on November 26, would be in line for a larger role.

Cornerback Tye Smith was also restored from the practice-squad COVID-19 reserve list. He dressed last week in the wake of Bashaud Breeland being released and could provide depth on both special teams and at cornerback.

Cook’s Return Keeps Hope Alive

Missing last Sunday from the Vikings’ 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Cook’s absence was evident.

Minnesota struggled to sustain drives, lacking a balanced offensive attack due to struggles in the run game. The Vikings managed just 66 rushing yards on 22 carries for a season-low 3.0 yards per rushing attempt. Only one of six Minnesota drives went for more than four plays, and the Rams capitalized, building a 13-3 lead at the half.

The Vikings need a win on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Cook may be their best weapon at stringing together a third consecutive victory over the Packers, especially with Adam Thielen out for the season after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

Cook Shredded Lambeau Field Last Year

Last year, Cook ran roughshod over the Packers at Lambeau Field as the centerpiece of a simple game plan: Keepaway from Aaron Rodgers.

Cook totaled 226 yards and four touchdowns to help the Vikings clinch a 28-22 victory over their rival. He was the first player to surpass 200 yards from scrimmage and score four touchdowns at Lambeau Field.

Have a day @DalvinCook! #KFANVikes 226 total yards and 4 TDs pushed the @Vikings to a 28-22 win in Green Bay! pic.twitter.com/EJ0qxDtw2J — KFAN1003 (@KFAN1003) November 2, 2020

Cook celebrated with a Lambeau Leap in the then-empty Packers stadium.

“I always wanted to do it. I couldn’t help myself,” Cook said of his Lambeau Leap. “You always appreciate what people do for you. I know how much I work, and I know how much those guys work. You have to commend those guys, too, because I’m grinding for my brother next to me. There’s no award for them, it’s me scoring the touchdown and they don’t get to score the touchdown. I want them to feel the same feeling that I feel when I’m scoring the touchdown. Those guys are the reason I’m in front of you, giving you guys a winning speech.”

The Vikings will have to conjure a similar game plan this Sunday with Rodgers once again playing at an MVP-caliber. Minnesota won the first matchup with the Packers this season, edging their rival 34-31 in a miraculous win that came down to a Greg Joseph field goal.