Vikings Expect Injured $21 Million Starter to Return vs. Jets

The injury news hasn’t been great for the Minnesota Vikings over the last several weeks, though it appears that may change this weekend against the New York Jets.

A calf injury sustained in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals has relegated defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to the sideline ever since. But after more than a month of rehabilitation, he is on track to return to the lineup Sunday, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw again not practicing for Vikings. In jeopardy of missing a second straight game Sunday due to concussion. DE Dalvin Tomlinson and CB Akayleb Evans again are practicing and are expected to play against Jets. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 1, 2022

Vikings Defense Getting Healthy at Right Time

Tomlinson’s return to the starting lineup is a boon for the Vikings, as the six-foot, three-inch and 325-pound lineman is an anchor in the middle of Minnesota’s defense.

Despite missing the last several weeks, Pro Football Focus still ranks Tomlinson as the 17th best defensive tackle in the NFL out of 125 players who qualify at the position. He grades out with a 74.6 rating overall and an 80.7 rating as a pass rusher.

Through seven games played in 2022, Tomlinson is responsible for 20 tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, per Pro Football Reference.

Meanwhile, Evans’ return will add some needed depth to a secondary that has been operating with limited personnel for the last several games. Starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler remains on IR with an ankle injury, while rookie CB Andrew Booth Jr. was recently lost for the season after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week. Safety Lewis Cine also went down for the year after sustaining a broken leg in early October.

Vikings Remain Hopeful Christian Darrisaw Will be Ready For Jets

While Darrisaw missed practice yet again on Thursday, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said earlier this week that the team remains hopeful its starting left tackle could be back in time for the Jets’ visit.

“Akayleb Evans should get some work in today as he continues to work through the protocols … as well as [Darrisaw],” O’Connell said Monday. “Both those guys are progressing, but we’re going to make sure … that player health and safety will be the determining factor with the doctors and their availability as the week goes on for the Jets game this Sunday.”

Darrisaw — who remains the second-highest rated tackle the league, according to Pro Football Focus — suffered his second concussion in as many weeks against the Dallas Cowboys on November 20.

He sat out of the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the New England Patriots on a short week, but will have had a full 10 days between contests to recover before Sunday’s matchup with the Jets.