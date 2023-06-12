Vikings $14.5 Million Star Will Holdout For New Contract: Report

The Minnesota Vikings will open mandatory minicamp later this week, but at least one prominent player won’t be in attendance.

Star edge rusher Danielle Hunter announced his plans to skip the two day session, held from June 13-14, as he holds out for a new long-term contract. Hunter is entering the final season of a five-year, $72 million contract in 2023. While that averages out to just shy of $14.5 million per season, Hunter is schedule to earn approximately $5.5 million this year in base salary and guaranteed bonuses.

“Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher Danielle Hunter is planning to hold out from the team’s mandatory minicamp this week as questions persist about his future with the team, a source confirmed Monday,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported June 12. “Skipping mandatory minicamp will subject him to mandatory fines of $16,459 for the first day and $32,920 for the second … and calls into question whether he will report to training camp when it begins in late July.”

This post will be updated.