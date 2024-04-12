Vikings’ Pre-Draft Meeting Raises Eyebrows Amid Rumored Trade Interest

The Minnesota Vikings are undoubtedly a team to watch in the 2024 draft.

Their overt interest in the incoming quarterback class has been one of the driving storylines even before Kirk Cousins officially left to sign with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

That interest has been not exclusive, with the Vikings showing interest in several of the top prospects in the class. And their latest planned pre-draft visit piqued the interest of prominent NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“More on Jayden Daniels, as the intrigue picks up: The #Vikings have now scheduled a private meeting with the LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner, per @Agentbutler1,” Rapoport reported on X on April 11.

KTSP’s Darren Wolfson added the meeting would take place on April 18 in Louisiana.

More on Jayden Daniels, as the intrigue picks up: The #Vikings have now scheduled a private meeting with the LSU star and Heisman Trophy winner, per @Agentbutler1. 👀 https://t.co/5b45x7Ap9L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2024

The two sides planned to get together in March. But it never happened amid speculation Daniels knew he could be off the board long before the Vikings were on the clock. This could indicate Daniels’ fate is not as certain as it seemed.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported on February 10 that some within the organization are keen on pairing him with fellow Tiger Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson is on his fifth-year option and is due for a monster contract extension.

The Vikings’ meeting is slated for after Daniels’ scheduled 30 visit with the New York Giants, who hold the No. 6 overall pick and could pose the most immediate threat to the Vikings’ plans to land one of the top quarterback prospects.

Vikings ‘In Love’ With Multiple QB Prospects in 20204 Draft

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the media with the draft just two weeks away and noted how much he was leaning on Head Coach Kevin O’Connell in their decision at quarterback.

He also said they were high on several top prospects rather than beholden to any one QB; a wise strategy given their current position.

“Since we got here Kevin’s really been adamant about when you select a quarterback … it’s a marriage. It’s that serious, and that level of commitment and work, that should go into it,” Adofo-Mensah told reporters on April 11. “Kevin’s been really a big driver of this process. And having completed it, I completely see why, and it’s been a great value.

“There’s multiple guys that we are in love with just on a outright basis. But there’s also other guys that we’re in love with given if we get them at a certain value, what they’d also be able to come with.

“If you’re talking about ability to overcome context, well if the guy’s got less ability but we have assets to go get somebody who was not going to put him in that situation, those things add up.”

Daniels has shot up draft boards during the pre-draft process.

Many have projected him to be the second quarterback off the board behind Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall. But that slot was long held by Drake Maye, who could end up being the Washington Commanders’ choice when the dust settles.

Vikings’ Actions Speak Volumes About QB Room

Adofo-Mensah, O’Connell, and even ownership have all expressed confidence in Sam Darnold’s ability to thrive in a situation viewed among the top in the NFL.

His addition on a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency was telling about the Vikings’ views on incumbents Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall. Both struggled in their opportunities to fill in for Cousins last season.

They have also put a full-court press on the incoming quarterback class.

Despite their vocal support and strong infrastructure, it’s hard to view the Vikings’ actions as a vote of confidence in any of their three current quarterbacks.