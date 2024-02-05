Vikings Coordinator Interviews for New Job in NFC: Report

Minnesota Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones impressed as the defensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl — so much that the New York Giants interviewed him on-site.

“The #Giants interviewed #Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, per source,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on February 4. “The interview took place last week in Mobile (Alabama), where Jones impressed as the National team’s defensive coordinator at the (Senior Bowl).”

The #Giants interviewed #Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, per source. The interview took place last week in Mobile, where Jones impressed as the National team’s defensive coordinator at the @seniorbowl. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2024

Jones, 45, finished his third season with the Vikings after being promoted to defensive passing game coordinator last offseason.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Jones was a chief supporter of the new scheme Brian Flores campaigned to install last offseason; Jones ran a similar scheme as defensive coordinator for LSU in 2021.

The scheme, which features a six-man front with zone coverage behind it, had not been seen before in the NFL but paid dividends as the Vikings defense ranked No. 1 in expected points added (EPA) per play over 10 weeks last season before injuries overwhelmed the unit late in the season.

“It looks like the secondary is just by themselves,” Jones told ESPN. “There’s no post safety. There’s no Cover-2. It looks like it’s just one-on-one everywhere. But it’s not. It’s an illusion.”

Daronte Jones Earns High Praise From Vikings Veteran Harrison Smith

Joining the Vikings in 2020, Jones was tasked with developing a young cornerback room defensive backs coach for Mike Zimmer after the franchise gambled on moving on from a trio of veteran cornerbacks — Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander.

The Vikings drafted first-round pick Jeff Gladney and third-rounder Cameron Dantzler, who became immediate starters for the team and among a cornerbacks room that did not see a player with three or more years of experience take a snap that season. Through 12 weeks that season, the Vikings passing defense ranked ninth by Football Outsiders’ Defensive Value over Adjusted (DVOA) metric.

“He’s been earning his money this year,” Harrison Smith told the Star Tribune. “He does a really good job of communicating exactly what we need to get done and things that we can expect while also not overloading the group with things that can bog you down. There can be a balance there based on just experience levels. He’s been doing a great job of starting at the fundamentals and expanding from there and giving us enough information to grow without handicapping us.”

Coaching defensive backs may be the toughest job on a Zimmer staff, however, Jones passed the test.

“I’ve been very, very impressed with him,” Zimmer said. “You’re right, that is a tough job — coaching DBs for me. But he’s very smart, he’s very articulate, he’s not afraid to throw in his ideas. He’s tough on the players. He’s hard on them. He grinds them and grinds them, which I appreciate. I think he’s done a terrific job with these young kids. And, really, they are young, young.”

Mike Zimmer Interviews With Dallas Cowboys

Earlier this year, Zimmer surfaced after nearly two years of silence following his departure from the Vikings. In an exclusive interview with Pelissero, Zimmer revealed that he’s ready to coach again.

Zimmer could get his wish with the Dallas Cowboys. He interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacant defensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on February 3.

Zimmer was an assistant coach for the Cowboys from 1994 to 2006, winning a Super Bowl with Dallas in 1996.