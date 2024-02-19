Vikings Make Critical Decision on Beleaguered $13 Million Defender

This past season was a wash for Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Marcus Davenport. So much so that there appears to still be interest in seeing what the former New Orleans Saint can do when fully healthy – he missed all but four games last season with an ankle injury.

Davenport’s one-year, $13 million contract was set to expire on Monday, February 19.

“Update: The Vikings re-negotiated the void date on Marcus Davenport’s deal this weekend,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter on February 19. “It now matches the expiration date for the deals of Kirk Cousins and Danielle Hunter (3/13). A little more time to see if there is any common ground. Davenport’s deal will NOT void today.”

Davenport recorded 2.0 sacks in his four appearances, an eight-sack pace that would have ranked second on the team and a potential precursor of what he can do when healthy.

There were doubts that the Vikings would look to retain the former No. 14 overall pick (2018).

“I don’t foresee any scenario where Marcus Davenport is back in purple next year,” 5 Eyewitness News’ Darren Wolfson said on “Mackey & Judd” on December 19. “I would have told you two weeks ago the Vikings thought he’d be back by now. They haven’t even announced they’re opening the [practice] window.”

Vikings Faced Dead Cap Hit on Marcus Davenport

Wolfson also noted questions about Davenport’s desire to return to the field even after he should have been healthy enough to do so.

But the decision could also be as much about finances as it is about Davenport’s performance.

Minnesota is already dealing with a salary cap crunch. Cousins headlines a slew of roster decisions they have to make this offseason, including Davenport.

“The Vikings’ 1-year deal with Marcus Davenport had 4 voidable years that lowered his 2023 cap number ($6.2m),” Seifert noted in a previous post earlier in the day. “As @Jason_OTC notes, the deal voids today + creates $6.8m of dead money. Davenport received an $8.5m signing bonus, $1.5m salary and $468k in roster bonuses for 4 games.”

The Vikings have $28.9 million in cap space entering the offseason, per Spotrac.

They have a path to more, including extending Cousins and Davenport. Justin Jefferson’s contract situation is also looming over everything. Getting those savings now could be key to the Vikings’ plans for the future.

Marcus Davenport Could Still Leave Vikings

This does give Minnesota more time to come to a decision. But Seifert cautions that this does not necessarily signal Davenport’s return is imminent.

“This is the same approach the Vikings took with DT Dalvin Tomlinson last year,” Seifert noted in a follow-up post. “Tomlinson ended up signing a big free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.”

Tomlinson bolted for a four-year, $57 million contract after two seasons with the Vikings.

Davenport is not likely to command that type of payday. Not coming off the season he is and with his injury history.

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller, now an analyst for The Athletic, ranked the 6-foot-6 EDGE as the 71st free agent on the market this offseason in an article from February 19. That is 30 spots below breakout pass rusher D.J. Wonnum and Hunter, Mueller’s No. 2 free agent.