Broncos Poach NFL’s Highest-Ranking Woman Scout Away From Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have lost another one of their best talent evaluators this offseason.

Former assistant general manager George Paton, who left Minnesota to become the Denver Broncos general manager, made away with one of the Vikings’ top scouts last Monday.

Kelly Kleine, the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scouting, was hired by the Broncos, assuming the role of executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Vikings had every intention of keeping Kleine, however, the opportunity in Denver was too good to pass up.

We’ve hired Kelly Kleine as Exec. Director of FB Ops./Special Advisor to the GM. Believed to be the highest ranking woman in scouting in NFL history, Kleine will have significant scouting responsibilities & oversee several football departments. 📰 » https://t.co/gYXgwQnrdX pic.twitter.com/h442UpalHz — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 17, 2021

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said, via DenverBroncos.com. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”