Broncos Poach NFL’s Highest-Ranking Woman Scout Away From Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have lost another one of their best talent evaluators this offseason.
Former assistant general manager George Paton, who left Minnesota to become the Denver Broncos general manager, made away with one of the Vikings’ top scouts last Monday.
Kelly Kleine, the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scouting, was hired by the Broncos, assuming the role of executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Vikings had every intention of keeping Kleine, however, the opportunity in Denver was too good to pass up.
We’ve hired Kelly Kleine as Exec. Director of FB Ops./Special Advisor to the GM.
Believed to be the highest ranking woman in scouting in NFL history, Kleine will have significant scouting responsibilities & oversee several football departments.
📰 » https://t.co/gYXgwQnrdX pic.twitter.com/h442UpalHz
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 17, 2021
“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said, via DenverBroncos.com. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”
Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the NFL, according to the Broncos.
‘Women Belong in Sports’
Kleine’s new role in Denver is a similar role that Paton played as Vikings general manager Rick Spielman’s right-hand man in Minnesota.
Starting as a public relations intern in 2012, Kleine ascended her way up the Vikings organization, holding roles as a scouting assistant in 2014, college scouting coordinator from 2015-18 before her promotion to her previous position the past two seasons.
“I also want to thank Rick Spielman and everyone at the Vikings for all of their support to help me get to this point — I have been privileged to learn and grow from so many outstanding people with the Vikings,” Kleine said, via DenverBroncos.com.
Spielman, after promoting Kleine back in 2017, said that she worked alongside several male interns who played football, yet she was “twice as good” as her fellow interns, per SportingNews.com.
Kleine will be the primary liaison for the Broncos’ football operations while also holding significant responsibilities in pro and college scouting. She’ll report directly to Paton while overseeing the team’s equipment and video departments.
We interviewed Kelly Kleine when she was working for the @Vikings for our series #FootballisFemale ⭐️pic.twitter.com/4WDsxLAxDT
— On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) May 17, 2021
Kleine has risen to a rank in the NFL that now places her in consideration as a future general manager, considering Paton played many similar roles to Kleine in the past. The NFL has yet to see a single woman general manager in its history.
“It is an absolute honor, but I hope someone passes me up soon,” Kleine said, via DenverBroncos.com. “If anything, I hope it does let women know that there are these opportunities across the NFL. You don’t have to play football to work in the NFL. I hope I set a positive example for all women who want to break into football. I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL and throughout all of sports. It is important to show that women belong in sports. There have been so many women who paved the way for opportunities in this league and in football. I’m thankful to them, and I want to have the same impact for others.”
Vikings Promote 3 Women in Front Office
Kleine’s promotion in the NFL is evidence of the Vikings’ initiatives to promote diversity in its front office.
Minnesota has stood by that practice and promoted three women within the front office, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported.
“Taylor Young is in line for a postdraft promotion to manager of football administration (she’s No. 2 to chief contract negotiator Rob Brzezinski), Kaitlin Zarecki is being elevated into Kleine’s old spot as manager of player development/special assistant to the GM, and intern Caroline DeFelice is being hired as a player personnel assistant,” Breer wrote.