NFL Analyst Blasts Vikings, Contradicting His Grade of Draft Trade With Lions

With the No. 12 overall pick in hand, the Minnesota Vikings stared at several high-profile prospects and opted to give a rival the pick of the litter.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah admitted the Vikings highly favored Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams but instead allowed the Detroit Lions to draft the wide receiver, who the Vikings will now face twice a year.

The Vikings traded the 12th pick and a late second-rounder (No. 46 overall) to the Detriot Lions in exchange for the 32nd and final selection of the first round, the No. 34 overall pick, and an additional third-rounder (No. 66 overall). Minnesota selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine with its first-round pick and will be the second team to pick in the second round on Friday, April 29.

“(Williams was one of our favorite players in the draft, but we got a pretty bad dude on our team,” Adofo-Mensah said of Cine, per Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson.

OverTheCap’s Jason Fitzgerald weighed in on the trade and ripped the Vikings for the new regime’s first draft maneuver.

‘The Vikings Definitely Misread What the Trade Market Was’

In hindsight, Fitzgerald tweeted in the later stages of the first round that the Vikings “definitely misread what the trade market was. They gave up a high pick and by far got the worst haul.”

In hindsight Vikings definitely misread what the trade market was. They gave up a high pick and by far got the worst haul. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 29, 2022

However, Fitzgerald helped create a draft value chart hosted on OverTheCap, which assigns a numerical value for every pick in the draft. The sum of the picks Minnesota received exceeded Detroit’s valuation by over 500.

The consensus has been split among other charts, with Jimmy Johnson and Rich Hill’s trade charts giving the Lions an edge in the trade. Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus’ wins above replacement (WAR) metric has the Vikings coming out as the winner of the trade.

While Minnesota may not have been fleeced in the trade in an exchange sense, Fitzgerald may be correct that the Vikings left more to be desired on the table by his metrics.

The Washington Commanders hauled in a valued difference of over 1,000 in its trade with the New Orleans Saints, sending the No. 11 overall pick to New Orleans in exchange for the No. 16, No. 98 and No. 120 picks.

The Houston Texans sent the No. 13 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to move two spots down to No. 15 and pick up additional picks at No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 — a difference of over 1300 points on Fitzgerald’s scale.

On top of not getting a similar haul as teams with picks in the same range, Minnesota will also have to face the repercussions of its draft-day trade.

But these are also only numbers until the rookies impact the playing field — and the Vikings feel like they have something in Cine and the prospect of picking early in the second round.

What’s Next?

With a safety selected in the first round, the Vikings still have a void at cornerback that can be filled with their next two picks. Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is still available and is one pick away from potentially being selected by Minnesota.

The Vikings could also convert Camryn Bynum back to his college position of cornerback and move him in as a slot weapon.

Edge rusher and offensive line remain areas of concern that the Vikings should address on Day 2 of the draft, starting at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 29.