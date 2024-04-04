Vikings Ownership Puts GM Under Fire Ahead of QB Draft Decision: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are tired of making things work with somebody else’s quarterback and have put a heavy burden on general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Washington Post insider Jason La Canfora reported on April 4 that the Vikings are looking for their first franchise quarterback since Fran Tarkenton over 40 years ago — and Adofo-Mensah is “feeling some heat” ahead of the draft.

La Canfora projected the Vikings to land North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye fourth overall in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, but what is the more tangible takeaway from La Canfora is the mounting pressure to get the selection at quarterback right.

“According to multiple people who have talked to Vikings officials this offseason, ownership has made it clear that after going year-to-year with Cousins, it wants a 15-year solution now,” La Canfora wrote. “The industry believes young GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is feeling some heat, and Maye would be the last of the top four QBs in this scenario. There would be no excuse for not moving up again at this point.”

If 15 years is the outlook the Vikings are hoping for in their draft selection, the organization is likely not averse to moving heaven and earth to trade up and get their guy — even if it limits roster-building potential for a few years.

The No. 11 and No. 23 picks this year and a future first-rounder should be the floor for a deal if the Vikings are feeling strongly about this year’s draft class.

Commanders Take McCarthy, Giants Poach No. 3 Spot for Daniels, Maye Slides to Vikings

La Canfora’s predictions, which take his source information into account, had a few surprising takeaways.

At No. 2 overall, He has the Washington Commanders taking J.J. McCarthy, touting McCarthy’s maturity, coachability and athleticism.

“When I asked the second evaluator for comparisons for the top four QBs, he said this about McCarthy: ‘Looks like another [Brock] Purdy to me,’ ” La Canfora wrote. “Commanders GM Adam Peters was part of the brain trust that took Purdy in San Francisco, although that was in the final round.”

The third spot in the draft may be the biggest shakeup from the consensus.

La Canfora has the New York Giants selecting Jayden Daniels No. 3 overall by trading with the New England Patriots, who have an appetite to trade down, several general managers and agents told La Canfora.

“I don’t get the sense they feel like they have to take their guy now,” one agent who had discussions with Patriots brass during the free agency process told La Canfora. “How far down they would be willing to go is the question, but this scenario only requires a drop back of three spots.”

That leaves the Vikings, outside the top three but still able to get arguably their top choice in Maye, whose draft stock has not held up through the post-combine buzz.

Kevin O’Connell is the Key for Vikings QB Plans, Not Adofo-Mensah

While the Vikings’ quarterback selection will fall on Adofo-Mensah, it’s Kevin O’Connell who is the key to making the 15-year plan materialize in Minnesota.

O’Connell’s ability to identify, develop and complement quarterback talent with his play design is what helped him ascend the NFL coaching ranks.

During the interview process, O’Connell’s vision for life after Cousins had to have been a main point for the Vikings and Adofo-Mensah.

O’Connell has made it work with quarterbacks in the past, but his choice of prospect should be the utmost priority for the franchise.

The onus is on Adofo-Mensah to position the Vikings to land that quarterback by any means necessary — but what O’Connell does with him is what could define the next decade for the Vikings.