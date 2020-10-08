Vikings’ Eric Kendricks Gives Uncertain Update on Foot Injury

Vikings All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks’ response to his absence from Wednesday’s practice with a foot injury sounded encouraging — on the surface.

When asked in a press conference on Thursday before practice “if there are any concerns about the foot,” Kendricks responded:

“Not really. Doing well, doing better. Obviously had some issues with it but feeling hopeful.”

Two hours later, Chris Tomasson reported that Kendricks again did not practice on Thursday, leaving his status for the Vikings’ primetime matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday night uncertain.

Kendricks, the NFL’s leading tackler, will have to practice in at least a limited capacity on Friday if he is going to have any shot of playing on Sunday. If not, the Vikings defense will have an even slimmer chance of stopping Russel Wilson and the Seahawks offense in what’s expected to be a shootout.

2 Other Vikings Out at Practice

Just as it appeared the Vikings secondary would enter Week 5 at full strength, third-year cornerback Holton Hill sat out of Thursday’s practice with a foot injury along with kick returner K.J. Osborn. Osborn didn’t practice for a second straight day, while Hill’s condition worsened after he was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Mike Hughes returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the past two weeks with a neck injury. The Vikings are now positioned to start their fifth different cornerback combination in as many weeks this season with Hughes and rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler poised to start on Sunday.

The Vikings got Dantzler back against the Texans after the third-round rookie was out for two weeks with a rib injury he suffered in the season opener against the Packers.

In the event Osborn cannot play on Sunday, fourth-string running back Ameer Abdullah will likely assume return duties.

Kendricks Gives Blunt Statement On Decision to Kneel

Kendricks, a member of the Vikings social justice committee, was asked on Wednesday for his perspective on why he has decided to kneel this season. Kendricks answered with a question of his own.

“Have you seen the George Floyd video?” Kendricks asked. “That’s one of the reasons. I’ll just leave it at that.”

In response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, the Wilf family, owners of the Vikings, donated $5 million to social justice initiatives. The team also established a scholarship fund in Floyd’s namesake and has publically awarded one $5,000 scholarship so far.

Kendricks helped the team present the scholarship virtually in September.

As part of the #Vikings ongoing social justice efforts, they recently awarded Minneapolis Southwest HS graduate Meredith "Mimi" Kol-Balfour the first George Floyd Legacy Scholarship. 📰: https://t.co/3FZ6oUWAp4 pic.twitter.com/lHGZTgQ89J — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 8, 2020

