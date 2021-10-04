Vikings’ Everson Griffen Sounds Off on Defensive Meltdown vs. Browns

Despite the Minnesota Vikings defense allowing the fewest points in a game this season, Everson Griffen was unsatisfied with their performance in a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

The defense allowed a season-high 184 rushing yards to the Browns, who methodically exacted their game plan in dominating time of possession.

A 33-yard run on 3rd and 20 by Kareem Hunt prove to be the difference-maker. The Browns extended their final first-half drive and converted a field goal that left the Vikings chasing a touchdown deficit the rest of the game.

“The game was 14-7. We still had a chance to win. I think that one big run put them over the top,” Griffen said in a postgame press conference. “We just got to get better in the running game, and I feel like overall the defense played pretty well but, there’s always stuff we could clean up to get better.”

The latest Vikings news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Vikings newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Vikings!

‘We Just Got to Stick Together’

Replacing nine new starters from 2020, the Vikings defense had high expectations after reloading over $46 million in new signings and veteran talent. The Athletic penned the newly formed defense as the NFL’s top unit before all the new pieces had taken a single snap together.

The Vikings defense has yet to live up to that billing, allowing the eighth-most yards per game (389) through four weeks. The Browns was debilitating after three weeks where the Vikings’ offense kept the team competitive.

But sitting at 1-3, the Vikings defense seems plagued by the same problems it was afflicted by in 2020.

“I think we just got to stick together. Coaches, players and go back to the drawing board. Honestly, I think we are right there. I think we have a chance to be a really great team but, we just got to put it together and win these games that matter the most. I think this is the end of the first quarter,” Griffen said. “We’re 1-3. We got to figure out how we are gonna start the second quarter. I think you’ve got to have short-term memory loss and come back and start the second quarter strong. Go 1 and 0 but, we got to figure out what we’re doing wrong in the game, fix it and come back even better for next week.”

Die-hard Vikings fan? Follow the Heavy on Vikings Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content from Skol Nation!

Top Run Stuffer to Undergo MRI

Partially the issue with the Vikings stopping the run was the absence of nose tackle Michael Pierce.

Pierce exited the second quarter after re-aggravating an elbow injury he had dealt with in practice during the week.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Pierce would undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the nature of his injury. Third-year defensive lineman Armon Watts played 44 snaps in Pierce’s stead and posted a 69.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade for his performance.