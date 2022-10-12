4-Time Vikings Pro Bowler Breaks Silence on His Return to NFL

Beloved Minnesota Vikings defender Everson Griffen has been quiet since taking a leave of absence following a mental health incident where he called the police in fear an intruder was in his house last November.

Griffen, 34, spoke with Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson this week on his potential return to football after finishing the 2021 season on the NFL’s reserve/non-football injury list.

Everson Griffen Says He’s Focusing on His Mental Health Right Now

Tomasson tweeted on October 11 that he asked Griffen if he hopes to play again in the NFL. Griffen did not comment on any plans to return, saying he is focusing on his mental health.

“I just have no comment on that. Right now, I’m just focusing on my mental health and that has gone well. That’s the only comment I’ve got,” Griffen told Tomasson.

I talked to unsigned free agent and former #Vikings star defensive end Everson Griffen. I asked if he hopes to play again in the NFL. “I just have no comment on that. Right now, I’m just focusing on my mental health and that has gone well. That’s the only comment I’ve got.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 11, 2022

Selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of USC, Griffen spent over a decade with the Vikings, emerging as one of the league’s top edge rushers as mid-round talent.

After five seasons as a rotational piece of Minnesota’s defense, Griffen broke out as a perennial Pro Bowler, earning four Pro Bowl nods from 2015 to 2019. Griffen was released in 2020 and spent the following season with the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions before he eventually re-signed with the Vikings last season.

At the age of 33, Griffen showed he still had plenty left in the tank. He won a starting job and tallied six sacks in nine games, helping Minnesota lead the league in sacks early in the season.

Griffen has 85.5 sacks in his 12-year career, including 79.5 sacks with the Vikings, ranking fourth in franchise history behind John Randle (114.0), Chris Doleman (96.5) and Jared Allen (85.5).

Everson Griffen Reveals He’s Bipolar

Two weeks after his incident last year, Griffen posted a picture of his family and support system, revealing to the world that he suffers from a mental health condition.

“It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health,” Griffen wrote. “I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore.”

He went further, speaking on where he believed the root of his condition came from and expressed his gratitude for the support he’s seen.

“It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years,” Griffen continued. “I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife. I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”

The post, which saw nearly 30,000 likes in the first 24 hours since it was published, was met with an outpour of support.

Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd replied, saying, “love you forever! And forever here.” Many teammates and former teammates echoed Boyd’s message, including Ezra Cleveland, Anthony Barr, Armon Watts, Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum. Ex-Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo also expressed his support, saying, “Love you big dawg!”

Griffen’s former Lions teammates, Frank Ragnow and Nick Williams commented on the post as well.

Since then, Griffen’s been quiet on social media but has shared pictures of his wife and him celebrating their anniversary.

“Happy 8th anniversary to my love. Let’s keep doing life together,” he wrote.