Vikings Urged to Consider 9-Time Pro Bowl Replacement for Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings got a helping hand from the NFL.

The league announced an additional $30 million per team in cap space due to the repayment of COVID-era advancements made to the players that were deferred.

That doesn’t mean they should spend frivolously. They still have several holes to plug and potential upgrades to make on the defense. They also have to factor in a potential extension for Justin Jefferson.

All things considered, a more economical option than even Kirk Cousins could be in order.

NFL insider – and Vikings fan – Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested they should even take a look at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who could be released soon.

“When the Broncos benched quarterback Russell Wilson and it quickly became obvious that they’ll cut him … a sense emerged that Wilson will take the league minimum elsewhere ($1.21 million) and stick the Broncos with the balance of his $39 million fully-guaranteed compensation package for 2024,” Florio wrote on February 24.

“The possibility of getting a starting quarterback for one year at $1.21 million should tempt any team with an unsettled quarterback situation. … The Vikings should compare what they could get from Wilson for one year at $1.21 million to what it would cost them to keep Kirk Cousins.”

Russell Wilson's touchdown to Courtland Sutton on Sunday was the NFL's longest TD pass by air distance (60.8 yards) this season, per @NextGenStats. Had a completion probability of 21.9%. Utterly remarkable.pic.twitter.com/6lhJJV88Cj — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) December 11, 2023

Florio notes Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, is younger than Cousins (by three months).

More importantly, Wilson is not recovering from a series injury like the four-time Pro Bowler, Cousins. Cousins is making his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 8 last season.

Tale of the Tape: Kirk Cousins vs. Russell Wilson

Cousins and Wilson threw touchdowns at the same rate this past season (5.8%), per Stathead. But Cousins beat out Wilson in every other metric on a per-game basis, including interceptions and sacks.

Cousins is coming off a one-year, $35 million contract and will count $28.5 million against the cap next season if he is not extended.

The Vikings cannot apply the franchise tag to Cousins because his current contract expires after the deadline to do so. Spotrac projects him to command a deal worth $39.3 million annually.

The NFL’s bump to the salary cap gives Minnesota $40.9 million in space, meaning they could fit Cousins in. Their issues would arise in structure – Cousins could seek a fully guaranteed deal – and in addressing their other needs and issues.

There is also the matter of team chemistry.

Whereas Cousins has teammates openly saying they want him back, there has been far greater silence in Wilson’s case.

Russell Wilson Doesn’t Fit Vikings’ Offense Under Kevin O’Connell

The biggest hurdle the Vikings and Wilson would have to consider in a potential union this offseason is whether or not the quarterback fits what they want to do offensively under Head Coach Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell is a disciple of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. His system favors rhythm and timing over a quarterback’s ability to create when the play breaks down.

Wilson is better off-script, which is why he doesn’t fit with Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“Look, I think Russell has a skill set, and I think Russell is still going to be able to go and have a great rest of his career elsewhere,” Drew Brees said on “Pro Football Talk” on February 8. “As I watched them play this year, it didn’t feel like the timing, the rhythm, the tempo that I’m used to seeing in a Sean Payton offense.

“Those are the hallmarks of the offense. That’s the standard that has been set.”

Cousins happens to thrive in this system. He led the NFL in passing yards per game last season before the injury. There might not be an amount of savings that is worth that.