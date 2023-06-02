Vikings Sign Homegrown, Deep Threat Wide Receiver: Report

The Minnesota Vikings wasted no time filling a roster spot after an unexpected retirement, signing a homegrown wide receiver to the 90-man training camp roster on Thursday.

The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler reported on June 1 that the Vikings have agreed to terms with North Dakota wide receiver Garett Maag, a native of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

“6’4″ pass catcher out of North Dakota had a workout with the team this afternoon, and after going undrafted, now gets an opportunity to earn a roster spot,” Fowler added.

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a deal with WR Garett Maag, a source said. 6’4” pass catcher out of North Dakota had a workout with the team this afternoon, and after going undrafted, now gets an opportunity to earn a roster spot. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) June 2, 2023

Maag fills a roster spot left vacant by the unexpected retirement of tight end Ben Ellefson, which the 26-year-old announced on Thursday. An undrafted rookie, Maag also attended rookie minicamps for the Philadelphia Eagles and and New York Giants.

Maag’s length and impressive 40.5-inch vertical makes him an intriguing red-zone prospect. He will have an uphill battle to make the final roster given the amount of talent ahead of him.

North Dakota WR Garett Maag Deemed a Sleeper

Garett Maag #89 UND Football Highlight Reel 2022-12-05T15:32:05Z

Attending St. Croix Lutheran High School in West St. Paul, Maag helped the Crusaders make two Class 3A state championship game appearances before moving on to Grand Forks.

A four-year starter and team captain, Maag posted 162 receptions for 2,152 and 18 touchdowns.

Fowler deemed Maag a Day 3 sleeper in the draft after his pro day where he posted what would have been the third-highest vertical (40.5 inches) among wide receivers at the combine.

Looking for a potential Day 3 sleeper at WR? Meet North Dakota’s Garett Maag. 6035, 206

40: 4.49

vert: 40.5” 👀

3-cone: 6.90

SS: 4.34

broad: 10’5” pic.twitter.com/fri0hfiFgX — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 15, 2023

In an interview with Draft Diamonds, Maag revealed he’s well aware of his strengths, naming the post and fade routes as his favorite to run as a deep threat. He added that if he could meet any NFL wide receiver, he’d want to meet Calvin Johnson and Adam Thielen to gleam what he could from their differing skill sets.

“I think they are some of the best WRs in the league but both having different skill sets,” Maag said. “Definitely would want to learn from both of them.”

Vikings Pass-Catchers Ranked 7th in the NFL

The Vikings pass-catching core will look different this season without Adam Thielen, however, the team remedied the veteran’s departure by drafting Jordan Addison in the first round.

That move is the biggest shake-up for the core that is otherwise intact from the end of last season.

Lineups.com’s Jacob Wayne ranked the Vikings pass-catching core as the No. 7 group in the NFL.

From Wayne: