Vikings Starter in Car Wreck, Suffers Setback: Report

Minnesota Vikings starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the past two weeks with a back injury and unfortunately aggravated the injury in a traffic accident last weekend.

Pioneer Press reporter Chris Tomasson tweeted on December 20 that Bradbury “said he was in a minor traffic accident” after Saturday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Tomasson added that Bradbury said he is “generally fine although his back injury tightened up a little.”

Bradbury also said the accident was not his fault.

“Kind of a car wreck after the game Saturday,” Bradbury said, per Tomasson. “Just trying to work with trainers and get my back calmed down and get me back out there as soon as they can… Just snow and ice and a guy turned when he wasn’t supposed to… Everybody’s good from it.”

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on December 15 that Bradbury was “struggling to walk” with the injury last week before he tweaked his back from the accident on Saturday.

Austin Schlottmann has started the past two weeks in place of Bradbury, who is working his way back into the lineup with three games remaining in the season. Tomasson reported Bradbury is uncertain of his status for Saturday’s matchup with the New York Giants.

“Vikings center Garrett Bradbury said he doesn’t know yet if he will play Saturday vs. Giants,” Tomasson tweeted. “Has missed two games due to lower back injury and had minor tweak to it in car accident.”

Vikings O-Line Will Need Garrett Bradbury for the Postseason

The Vikings have gotten by without Bradbury the past two weeks with starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw back in the starting lineup.

But for Minnesota to have a serious shot at fending off some of the league’s feistiest defensive fronts, Bradbury would bring a much-needed boost.

Bradbury ranks 10th among eligible centers with a 70.2 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus. While Bradbury has always been a reliable run-blocker, his greatest improvement has shown in his pass-blocking. Bradbury had never posted a PFF pass-blocking grade above 43.7 in his career. This season, it’s a respectable 68.1 through 12 games played. He’s allowed just two sacks all season.

Meanwhile, Schlottman has filled in admirably but has also struggled. His PFF offensive grade of 44.6 ranks 41st among 46 qualifying centers. He’s allowed nine pressures in his past two starts.

Vikings O-Line Entering Middle of the Pack Territory

For years the offensive line has been the bane of the Vikings’ success on offense.

But this season, Minnesota’s offensive line is approaching the middle of the pack in several key metrics, which just might be good enough to make some noise in the postseason.

Led by bookend tackles Brian O’Neill and Darrisaw, the Vikings rank 20th in pass-block win rate (58%) and 22nd in run-block win rate (71%), per ESPN Analytics.

Bradbury has come along amid a contract year and is up for a new deal when he reaches free agency next year. Third-year guard Ezra Cleveland has been consistent throughout his career.

Rookie Ed Ingram remains the soft spot on the offensive interior, although considering Darrisaw’s massive leap from his rookie year to this season, Ingram has room to develop.