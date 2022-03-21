Former Packers All-Pro Pass-Rusher Visits Vikings: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are taking the next step to attaining a game-changing pass rusher opposite Danielle Hunter.

Former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, who had a deal with the Baltimore Ravens fall through earlier this offseason, will visit the Vikings on Monday, March 21, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

“Former #Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith is headed to Minnesota today for a visit with the #Vikings, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted. “Smith’s original deal with the #Ravens fell apart. Could he stay in the NFC North instead?”

Minnesota expressed interest in Smith on March 16, the official start of the league year and beginning of free agency. However, a quiet first week of free agency had many observers questioning what direction the Vikings are going under the new regime of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The addition of Smith would be a statement that Minnesota intends to compete now and improve the team’s struggling defense from last season.

Smith made back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2019 and 2020, averaging 13 sacks per season with the Packers. Smith entered the 2021 season with a back injury he aggravated in the Packers’ season opener. He was placed on the injured reserve list and returned for the Packers’ NFC playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He tallied a sack and a tackle in the 13-10 loss.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on March 14 that Smith, who was released that day by the Packers, “had the option to stay at this year’s owed cash amount, but both sides ultimately agreed it was best to move on. Expected to have every interest league-wide.”

