Former Vikings Linebacker Hired on as Crucial Position Coach

The Minnesota Vikings coaching staff is finalized, punctuated by hiring a former NFL linebacker who will play a vital role on defense.

Minnesota officially hired former NFL linebacker Greg Manusky as the team’s linebacker coach on March 1, along with the six other final additions to the coaching staff. The Vikings 2022 coaching staff introduces 21 new coaches while retaining six coaches from 2021.

The #Vikings 2022 coaching staff has been finalized. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 1, 2022

Manusky’s role will be vital for the Vikings, who will make a scheme change from a 4-3 base to a 3-4 base and shift their defensive ends to playing outside linebacker.

Manusky a Gold Standard at LB Coach

Manusky, who played 12 years in the NFL, including three seasons with the Vikings from 1991 to 1993, has worked wonders in developing talent at linebacker. In 19 years as an NFL coach, Manusky helped produce 17 Pro Bowl appearances at linebacker.

The 55-year-old coach has held defensive coordinator roles with four different teams over his career: San Francisco 49ers (2007 to 2010), San Diego Chargers (2011), Indianapolis Colts (2012 to 2015) and Washington Commanders (2017 to 2019).

Manusky has inherited plenty of talent at linebacker in his NFL coaching career — Patrick Willis, Junior Seau, Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis — but his emphasis as a coach has been a hellbent attack on the passer, often using phrases like “strike iron downhill” and “crack some skulls” in motivating his linebackers.

Manusky’s brash coaching style is balanced by an equally balanced by his bombastic sense of humor, which has made him a player’s coach over the years.

“He’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to come back here,” former linebacker Mason Foster told the Washington Post after Manusky took over as defensive coordinator in 2017. “It’s great to play for a guy like that. Just the way he coaches. As someone who played in the league as long as he did, he understands what players go through on a daily basis, so it’s great. He can relate to the players, and I think guys appreciate that.” In his most recent professional coaching stint, Manusky helped Commanders outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan take a step forward as a one-hit-wonder in 2014, posting 13.5 sacks, into a perennial Pro Bowler. Kerrigan posted double-digit sack totals from 2016 to 2018 and made three consecutive Pro Bowls after Manusky arrived in 2016 as a linebackers coach. Manusky will be tasked with taking a talented pass-rushing core of defensive ends and linebackers in Minnesota and helping their transition to a 3-4 defense that will rely on linebackers creating pressure on the passer.

Vikings Coaching Staff Rounded Out

Entering the first day of the 2022 NFL Combine, Minnesota sealed its coaching staff and can move forward to evaluating talent and making roster moves approaching the first day of the league year on March 16.

Of the staff retained from Mike Zimmer’s tenure: Keenan McCardell (WR), Roy Anderson (asst DB), Sam Siefkes (asst LB), Josh Hingst (head strength), Marquis Johnson (asst strength), Derik Keyes (asst. strength).

Here’s a complete list of the 2022 Vikings coaching staff.

2022 Minnesota Vikings Coaching Staff

Kevin O’Connell……………. Head Coach

Coordinators/Assistant Head Coach

Matt Daniels …………………. Special Teams Coordinator

Ed Donatell…………………… Defensive Coordinator

Mike Pettine …………………. Assistant Head Coach

Wes Phillips………………….. Offensive Coordinator

Assistants

Roy Anderson*……………… Assistant Defensive Backs

Brian Angelichio ……………. Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator

Ryan Cordell ………………… Pass Game Specialist/Game Management Coordinator

Steve Donatell………………. Quality Control – Defense

Jerrod Johnson…………….. Assistant Quarterbacks

Daronte Jones………………. Defensive Backs

Ben Kotwica …………………. Assistant Special Teams

Chris Kuper ………………….. Offensive Line

Greg Manusky………………. Inside Linebackers

Keenan McCardell*……….. Wide Receivers

Curtis Modkins ……………… Running Backs/Running Game Coordinator

Derron Montgomery ………. Quality Control – Offense

Chris O’Hara………………… Quarterbacks

Justin Rascati……………….. Assistant Offensive Line

Chris Rumph ………………… Defensive Line

Sam Siefkes*………………… Assistant Linebackers

Mike Smith …………………… Outside Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist

Tony Sorrentino…………….. Assistant Wide Receivers

A’Lique Terry………………… Assistant Defensive Line

Strength and Conditioning

Josh Hingst*…………………. Head Strength and Conditioning

Marquis Johnson* …………. Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Derik Keyes* ………………… Assistant Strength and Conditioning