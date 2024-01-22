Vikings $64 Million Star Dubbed Among Team’s Most Likely Cap Casualties

The Minnesota Vikings roster remains one in transition and major changes are likely this offseason.

Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department on January 16 compiled a list of three players on each NFL roster most likely to end up free agents in the coming months due to salary cap concerns. At No. 3 on the Vikings’ list of potential cap casualties is six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.

Also on BR’s list were backup quarterback Nick Mullens and defensive lineman Dean Lowry . The Vikings can save $1.8 million by parting ways with Mullens this offseason, while the team can bank $5 million in cap space by cutting ties with Lowry.

Even if Smith decides to keep playing, the Vikings may look to get younger and cheaper at the position. If Smith wants to keep playing for Minnesota, a contract restructuring may be necessary. Releasing Smith outright would save $11.4 million off the salary cap, while releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would save $15.3 million.

Smith has been a fixture of the Vikings defense since 2012. He was still a quality 17-game starter in 2023, but Smith will turn 35 in February and has admitted that he has thought about retirement.

Harrison Smith Gives Voice to Rigors of 12-Year Vikings Career

Smith made interesting comments to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune on January 8 that indicate his time in the NFL could soon be coming to an end.

“It’s hard to have the ability to play and not have a desire to play,” Smith said. “Whatever that gives you, I’m not trying to be ominous or anything. Right now, my shoulder hurts.”

Smith has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $64 million deal that runs through 2026. Comments like those Smith made to Krammer less than two weeks ago could impact the decision of the front office on whether to keep Smith, cut him or attempt to renegotiate his contract.

Smith has spent 12 years in professional football appearing in 176 career games, which include 175 starts. Over that time, Smith has amassed 34 interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and 4 defensive touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Bucs Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Possible Replacement for Vikings’ Harrison Smith

If the Vikings move on from Smith, the team can use the $15-plus million it will save to sign his replacement and bolster the secondary with much-needed reinforcements.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder on January 12 pitched first-team All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the top candidate for Smith’s jobs.

“During the regular season, [Winfield] logged elite grades from Pro Football Focus overall, against the run and as a pass-rusher while only being a few points shy of an elite mark in coverage,” Holder wrote. “The former second-round pick is arguably one of the best players at the position in the league, so he’ll undoubtedly be on top of any team’s list that is looking for a safety on the open market.”

Spotrac projects Winfield’s market value at $92.3 million over the course of a new five-year contract. He will officially become a free agent on March 13, assuming the Bucs don’t utilize the franchise tag to keep him on the roster through the 2024 campaign.