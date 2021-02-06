Rival Could Force Vikings’ Hand in Trade for 5x Pro Bowler, Analyst Says

Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith is one of the most beloved players in the franchise’s recent history. But given the expected hit to the salary cap for this upcoming season, even Smith is not safe.

The Vikings could be over the salary cap by an estimated $12.1 million, per Over the Cap, forcing Minnesota to kill off its darlings.

And with one team’s financial struggles comes another’s potential gain.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine recently explored five Dallas Cowboys trade targets for the 2021 offseason, featuring Smith as the top prize to reinforce a depleted Cowboys secondary.

Here’s what he wrote:

The good news is that the Vikings’ financial struggles may pave a road to the Cowboys getting better in the safety room. Harrison Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is set to make just over $10 million in his age-32 season, and the Vikings are projected to be $12.1 million over the cap. Smith recorded five interceptions last season while holding passers to a 71.6 passer rating. He would immediately upgrade a Cowboys secondary that needs it, make Woods obsolete as he hits free agency and allow the Vikings to crawl out of their own salary-cap issues. If the Cowboys are going to add a veteran on the expensive side, Smith might be the best one.

Smith does present an enticing contract to part ways with, carrying no guaranteed money and $10.25 million in created cap space if traded or cut by June 1. However, Smith remains one of the most highly valued players on the team who would likely be given a say in his future.

Smith Should Stay a Viking in 2021

What Bleacher Report failed to consider in its possible trade for Smith is his loyalty to the Vikings.

Smith, drafted in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft, has made five Pro Bowls and has quietly built a resume as a future Hall of Fame candidate.

harrison smith vs troy polamalu stats after their first 114 career starts. pic.twitter.com/UvuseGt1c8 — zay 🃏 (@PlayoffZay) April 8, 2020

There has been speculation of extending Smith’s contract this offseason and frontloading it with bonuses to show the 32-year-old safety good faith while also freeing up cap space in 2021.

That will likely be the first move Minnesota makes in determining their future with or without Smith.

How Smith’s Extension Could Break Down

Zone Coverage’s Luke Braun detailed how the Vikings could extend Smith and offer a deal that would keep both sides content.

By manipulating Smith’s $10 million base salary in 2021 into signing bonuses and guaranteed salary, Smith could still reap the benefits of the final year of the biggest contract of his career, while also moving on to a more team-affordable option that would include a $3.85 million base salary in 2021.

Smith would make an average of $7.5 million a year through 2023 and would still see a guaranteed $10 million in that span regardless of how he may age in the waning years of his career.

