Former Vikings Player Rips Organization’s Culture: ‘Tender Football’

The Minnesota Vikings and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell received glowing reviews from players in a recent survey conducted by the NFLPA.

Not everyone is on board with how O’Connell, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, right up to ownership is conducting business, though. Specifically, former Vikings linebacker Erin Henderson has an issue with how “nice” the team is.

Henderson aired his grievances in a multi-post rant on X.

“Folks don’t want to hear this but as long as the Vikes locker room is filled with nice guys they ain’t gonna win,” Henderson posted on April 12. “Attitude reflects leadership and the Vikes are a nice family oriented organization top to bottom.”

Henderson also provided an example of his assertion.

Look at Cine in the back while his teammate getting yoked up by 2 dudes🤣🤣🤣. That's why I say soft ass friendly ass roster https://t.co/vT8ZfuETSA — Erin Henderson (@that1guyerin) April 12, 2024

“I don’t have to be in the locker room to see tender football being played on the field,” he said in another message in response to a fan.

Henderson began his rant by noting that O’Connell was in the same draft class but said he didn’t care because he [Henderson] had gone undrafted. The former linebacker, who started 37 of his 85 games with the Vikings, later pointed to O’Connell as a root cause.

Erin Henderson: Vikings’ Niceness ‘Starts With’ Kevin O’Connell

“It all starts with the Head Coach,” Henderson said in response to a fan pointing to Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores. “He sets the tone for everything else.

Henderson also believes Flores could be on his way out with another strong season.

Notably, the 37-year-old Henderson claimed to be a Houston Texans fan after devoting “years” to the Vikings. Henderson also noted that he wanted DeMeco Ryans to be head coach for the Vikings.

He also pointed to Detroit Lions head coach Dan Cambell as an example of what he wanted.

But Henderson’s gripes don’t just stop at O’Connell, who he did say was an upgrade over Mike Zimmer, a “d***” by Henderson’s account. It didn’t stop at the roster, which he claims lacks the “dogs” needed to compete at the highest level, either.

“They can play hard. That’s not attitude tho. Attitude is ‘I don’t give a f*** who’s lined up across from me. I’m gonna win’,” Henderson said of the current Vikings roster.

He also took aim at Adofo-Mensah, particularly for the executive’s Wall Street background.

“For sure,” Henderson responded to a question asking if Adofo-Mensah was culpable for the current makeup of the Vikings locker room. “Analytics don’t account for personality and intangibles.”

Henderson did acknowledge that veteran Harrison Smith was the type of player he believes teams need. He noted Smith is not a vocal leader, though.

Henderson also pointed to the Vikings’ free agent haul – Adofo-Mensah’s haul – for hope.

Vikings Want to Be Family Friendly

There is truth to Henderson’s assertion. The Vikings are indeed a family-oriented organization and operate as such by design.

“Obviously, the number one driver is championships. But we wanted to be a first-class, family-oriented organization,” team president and co-owner Mark Wilf said during a conference in November 2018. “That means winning championships, getting the fan experience … No. 1, and also be part of the community. And we’re very proud of fact our players are participating and we think we’ve elevated it to a first-class and really one of the finest franchises.”

Henderson, who in March also dinged the addition of quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency, may not be alone in his assertion. But it’s not as though the Vikings are trying to run away from such a distinction.

