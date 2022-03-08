He ‘Was Not a Good Man:’ Former Vikings Player Damns Recently Fired Trainer

Changes don’t stop hitting the Minnesota Vikings organization — most recently, the ousting of longtime head trainer Eric Sugarman.

“The #Vikings are parting ways with head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman after 16 years with the team,” the Star Tribune Ben Goessling’s reported Tuesday, March 7.

Hired by Rick Spielman in 2006, Sugarman spanned the entire Spielman era and had become one of the NFL’s most well-known head trainers. He helped Adrian Peterson come back from an ACL injury to win the 2021 Most Valuable Player award and successfully handled Teddy Bridgewater’s injury in 2016.

But amid those notable successes were likely unfavorable reviews of Sugarman, who was promoted to vice president of sports medicine in 2018 and the team’s infection control officer in 2020 and 2021.

One former player spoke out on Sugarman’s treatment of him, adding another layer of reported difficulties inside TCO Performance Center.

