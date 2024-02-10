Vikings Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade With AFC Squad for QB

The talk around the Minnesota Vikings’ plans at quarterback is heating up and they could be thinking about a trade.

For starters, Kirk Cousins looking healthy doing non-football activities and making the media rounds at the Super Bowl. But the Vikings’ plans outside of that are also buzzing.

“The Patriots also need a quarterback, but there are people around the league who believe they are open to trading the No. 3 selection,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote on February 10. “The two teams I’d keep an eye on are the Falcons … and the Vikings.”

Graziano notes the Vikings’ decision likely hinges on whether or not Cousins returns in 2024.

That could be why they have not only been linked to a potential trade to move up in the draft but they are also rumored to have their sights set on a target: LSU’s Heisman-winning passer Jayden Daniels.

“Minnesota knows it eventually has to address the quarterback position long term,” Graziano wrote. “The notion of bringing in Daniels to pair with their star LSU alum wideout Justin Jefferson has appeal to some in the organization.”

Even if Cousins does return, though, he will be 36 by the start of the season. He is also coming off a torn Achilles and has posted a winning record in just one of the last four seasons.

Jefferson is notably heading into the final year of his contract.

Justin Jeffson’s Impact on Vikings QB Decision

Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd floated the idea of trading Jefferson to the Patriots in a blockbuster proposal. It would also include the Vikings’ 2024 first-round pick. That additional pick will likely still be included in any offers to try moving up.

But the Vikings appear to prefer pairing Jefferson with Daniels which also has to factor into their plans for Cousins.

He has said he wants Cousins back on several occasions. But he also made it clear that he will be productive regardless of who is under center.

“It could be Kirk, it could not be Kirk,” Jefferson said, per NFL.com’s Grant Gordon on February 8. “I have no idea, but it doesn’t matter who’s going to be throwing me that ball, you know I’m going to be that same type of player.”

Jefferson also said that he is looking to “break the bank” on his next contract.

Locking Cousins in on the type of deal he is expected to command – north of $39 million annually over the next two or three years — would eat up a significant portion of the cap.

Vikings GM Under Pressure in 2024 Amid Trade Rumors

This will be General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s third time running the Vikings’ draft room. There is a growing sense of pressure around it, per Adofo-Mensah himself.

“I put that pressure on myself every offseason, but I think it’s of the utmost importance,” Adofo-Mensah said, per the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling on January 10. “To say [it will affect us] five to eight to 10 years probably depends on what positions you address, but it’s an important offseason. I can’t really run from that in any kind of way.”

With options and a clear need to figure out the quarterback position long-term, the Vikings may ultimately find their trade partner to get into position for him — be it Daniels or otherwise — in the Patriots.