Vikings Writer Notes Potentially Ominous Sign for Nick Mullens: ‘We Shall See’

The Minnesota Vikings’ decision on who will start at quarterback may be glaringly obvious if one insider’s line of thinking holds. That would be bad news for Nick Mullens.

“Early indications are that the Vikings won’t announce a starter today,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on December 27. “Logic suggests that if Nick Mullens were keeping his spot, there wouldn’t be a delay in acknowledging it. But we shall see.”

Mullens completed 61.1% of his passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately for him and the Vikings, he also threw four interceptions and absorbed four sacks.

The would-be backup also fumbled twice only for the offense to recover both times.

After the game, head coach Kevin O’Connell was non-committal about giving the reins back, and again left the door open for a change during his press conference on December 26.

“We’re working through that right now,” O’Connell said via the team. “Making sure that we go through a full evaluation process of the Lions game, of course. But going back to the Bengals game and taking a look at the inventory of really, Nick’s, both of his starts. When he came into the game against the Raiders as well.”

Mullens has taken seven sacks across the last two games after escaping his relief duty against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 unscathed. He has also thrown four touchdowns to six interceptions in that span.

O’Connell was not shy about admitting those having an impact on their decision-making.

Kevin O’Connell Calls Out Nick Mullens, Vikings QBs for Turnovers

“We’ve had some turnovers, there’s no doubt about it,” O’Connell said. “The interceptions has kind of been kind of the story for much of the year since we’ve kind of lost Kirk [Cousins] at that position. And we’re trying to work through what we feel gives us the best chance to still be explosive like we were moving the football the other day against the Lions.”

Turnovers haven’t only been an issue for Mullens, though.

Trade deadline acquisition Josh Dobbs threw five touchdowns to five picks in his five games with four starts, though four of the interceptions came in a single game. He also fumbled six times, losing three of them.

“We’ve got to find a way to still possess the football and not set our team back,” O’Connell said. “We’ve talked at great length about that turnover stat, turnover margin, and just what it looks like when we break even as a football team over the last couple years. And that’s our goal.

“Defense forces an early turnover the other day … and we end up with the ball going the other way on that fourth down play. And that’s just one example of us not maximizing our opportunities within the game … and that’s what we’re looking at the quarterback position and really across the board with our whole team.”

Vikings’ Lose 2 More Players to Injured Reserve

The Vikings lost star tight end T.J. Hockenson to a torn ACL and MCL, and then pass rusher DJ Wonnum to a torn quad. They made it official on December 27, placing both players on injured reserve.

“The #Vikings have officially placed TE T.J. Hockenson and OLB D.J. Wonnum on IR,” read the official announcement via the team’s handle on X, formerly Twitter.

Hockenson and Wonnum join Cousins, pass rusher Marcus Davenport, defensive end Dean Lowry, defensive tackle James Lynch, running back Cam Akers, offensive tackle Olisaemeka Udoh, and linebacker William Kwenkeu on the current injured reserve list.