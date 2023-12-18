Kevin O’Connell Announces Vikings’ Starting Quarterback for Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings weren’t able to make history and become the first team in NFL history to notch wins with four different starting quarterbacks in a seven-game span, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN. But they did see some encouraging signs from the offense with Nick Mullens at quarterback.

Mullens did enough to hold on to the starting job, though. At least for another week.

“We will be starting Nick Mullens at quarterback [in Week 16],” said head coach Kevin O’Connell on December 18 via the team’s official X feed. “I thought Nick did a lot of really good things in the football game on Saturday. Moved the team, we had our first 100-yard rusher (Ty Chandler), Nick over 300 yards.

“And Nick knows we … need to try to limit those, and eliminate those critical, critical errors where we turn the ball over in the red zone with chances for points twice there in the football game … My expectation is Nick’s going to go out and play really well for us this weekend.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler alluded to the decision earlier in the day.

“Quarterback Nick Mullens is expected to make another start for the #Vikings on Sunday vs. the #Lions,” Fowler posted on X on December 18. “Mullens passed for 303 yards last week vs. Cincinnati.”

Fowler’s report comes on the heels of a positive review from O’Connell.

“I thought Nick Mullens stepped in, led us to a very efficient day,” O’Connell said via the team after the 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. “ The biggest thing is Nick showed that he can execute our offense and really move the football team.

“I thought Nick Mullens played well enough to give us a chance to go to overtime on the road and win a game. And as a team, we just didn’t do enough in the end.”

O’Connell noted that they still had plenty to work through. He explained that at least one of Mullens’ two interceptions was the result of the quarterback trying to “do too much” to make a play.

It was Mullens’ first game alongside Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Vikings Star Justin Jefferson Praises Nick Mullens

“Nick did a fantastic job today,” Jefferson said via Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul on December 16. “Especially … with the week of preparation, him being the starting quarterback. And I feel like he came out today with confidence. And I feel like we were all together, and he leaned on each one of us to help him throughout the game. So he did a fantastic job.”

Jefferson finished the game with seven receptions and 84 yards on 10 targets in the loss to Cincinnati. It was his most productive day since Week 4, though he only finished one of the two games he appeared in in that span due to injuries.

Still, Cincinnati’s 298 total yards of offense in Week 15 were their second-most this season. It falls behind only their Week 3 effort against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They still had Kirk Cousins under center for that contest.

Nick Mullens Could Have Short Leash

There was a chance that fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall could have taken over at quarterback had Mullens continued to falter.

Hall entered the season as the No. 3 option behind Cousins and Mullen. But he was elevated to No. 2 behind Mullens – and ahead of trade acquisition Josh Dobbs – for Week 15. O’Connell said they wanted to prepare the rookie “as if he was playing”.

Fowler reported before the game that Mullens was on a short leash.

“The Vikings are in ride-the-hot-hand mode at quarterback,” Fowler wrote on December 16. “Joshua Dobbs caught fire after landing in Minnesota at the trade deadline but has cooled down, paving the way for Nick Mullens, this week’s starter. But it wouldn’t shock to see rookie Jaren Hall reenter the lineup at some point.”

“The Vikings want to bring Hall along slowly, but they like his upside and poise,” Fowler continued. “He’s now the No. 2 quarterback behind Mullens, with Dobbs as the emergency No. 3. If Mullens cools down, Hall will be ready.”

In a previous report from December 13, Fowler noted the short turnaround factored into the decision to start Mullens.

His performance in Week 15 earned him another chance. His future – and that of the Vikings at the position – appears to be unsettled for the rest of the season, though.