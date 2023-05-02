Vikings Make Final Decision on Former 1st-Round Pick: Report

The Minnesota Vikings have declined former first-round pick Jalen Reagor‘s fifth-year option after trading for the former No. 21 pick from the Philadelphia Eagles last season, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on May 2.

Reagor arrived on August 31 in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick that would deescalate to a fifth if Reagor doesn’t meet the statistical benchmarks.

Reagor, entering the final year of his rookie contract, was picked up largely to be the team’s punt returner. According to Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski, if Reagor surpasses any of the following benchmarks this season, Minnesota will be on the hook for a fourth-round pick instead of a fifth:

40 receptions

500 receiving yards

5 touchdowns

Last season, Reagor caught eight of 13 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown on 82 offensive snaps. His production is unlikely to see an uptick after the Vikings selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison 23rd overall.

K.J. Osborn and Addison are the clear options in three wide-receiver sets, while 2022 seventh-round pick Jalen Nailor and Reagor are next in the pecking order.

Jalen Reagor’s Option Does Not Fit Vikings’ Future

Reagor’s fifth-year option wouldn’t fit the books even if his production was more fitting of a third option in the passing game.

Over the Cap estimated that Reagor’s fifth-year option would come as a $12.9 million cap hit in 2024. The Vikings already extended Jefferson’s fifth-year option that will count for $19.8 million against the cap after Jefferson made two Pro Bowls in his first three seasons.

Jefferson could carry an even heftier 2024 cap hit depending on how his contract extension is structured, and the Vikings also plan to extend tight end T.J. Hockenson starting next season as well.

Reagor’s outlook in Minnesota was to be the team’s primary punt returner with potential upside in the passing game. He ranked 16th in yards per return (6.4) and could see his return role under competition with a new class of rookie playmakers hoping to make the roster.

It’s fair to consider Reagor on the roster bubble if he cannot secure his job as a returner in his first full training camp with the Vikings.

Vikings Sign 15 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents to Compete at Training Camp

The Vikings closed out their roster-building potion of the offseason by agreeing to terms with 15 undrafted rookie free agents.

Two notable additions are Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and Army’s Andre Carter II, who were both considered early Day 3 prospects in the draft.

Kansas State wide receiver Malik Knowles and North Carolina State’s Thayer Thomas both returned in college and could push Reagor for the starting punt return role.

Here are all 15 undrafted rookie free agents the Vikings have agreed to terms with: