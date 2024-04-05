Vikings: Justin Jefferson Workout Clip Raises Eyebrows Amid Contract Uncertainty

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson could reset the market for non-quarterbacks with his next contract. There is some uncertainty about his future without a deal or known progress in their talks, though.

The Vikings can let Jefferson play out his rookie contract on a fifth-year option and then apply the franchise tag, with two more tags possible after that.

At some point, though, there needs to be a long-term decision made.

The Vikings and Jefferson have spoken about getting something long-term done. But trade speculation follows situations like this, and Jefferson is no different. His offseason workout habits are the latest action to spark a new round of trade chatter.

Mo Wells of Sports Academy posted a clip on Instagram of Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase working out together on April 3.

It certainly raised a few eyebrows on social media.

Ja’Marr Chase training with Justin Jefferson👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OF6wspLS0B — Enter the Jungle Show (@CinBengalsTalk) April 3, 2024

Former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert fueled a previous round of speculation, posting a picture on X on March 12 of a betting slip with Cincinnati’s Super Bowl odds with the caption, “Sources telling me Jefferson to Cincy is in motion.”

Jefferson, 24, is off to a historic start to his career with four 1,000-yard seasons and four Pro Bowls among several other accomplishments.

He would fetch a ransom if the Vikings made him available in a trade.

But this is not the first time Jefferson and Chase, college teammates at LSU, have worked out in the offseason. The two stud pass catchers are friends and have even appeared in the same ad for a mattress company.

Justin Jefferson Urged to Seek Trade Over Sam Darnold, Vikings’ QB Situation

The Vikings have shown no interest in moving Jefferson, with General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah remaining bullish on future contract talks. However, some believe Jefferson should push for a trade.

Jefferson said on the “Pat McAfee Show” in February that the Vikings’ QB situation would impact his thinking in contract negotiations.

“If this is the plan, I’ll be listening for Justin Jefferson and I’ll be watching his social media very closely,” Michael Holley said on the “Brother From Another” podcast on April 3. “I’m curious about his movements and his thoughts on social media. It’s about to get real cryptic in some cases. Or is just going to be overt on his part?

“You go from … [Kirk] Cousins to [Joshua] Dobbs to Sam Darnold? ‘I’m seeing ghosts’ Sam Darnold, that dude? Okay. Alright. You don’t want to win. You don’t want to keep franchise players.

“I’m rooting for Justin Jefferson to get out of there get up on out of there. They don’t know what they’re doing.”

Not everyone is against Darnold, especially in the Vikings’ system.

Kevin O’Connell ‘Excited’ to Work With Sam Darnold

Co-host Michael Smith touted Darnold and the support system, which includes Jefferson, fellow wideout Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Smith’s sentiments echoed Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s, who says Darnold has yet to play his best football.

“I think his best football is ahead of him because how he’s handled the last couple years,” O’Connell said on “The Insiders” on March 25. “When you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell … the kid’s did a great job in the next phase of his career. Fundamentals, techniques – things you look at to see growth. I’m excited to get going with Sam because I think we can pick up where he left off last year.

“I think it’s going to be a really, really positive situation for Sam.”