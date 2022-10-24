Proposed Trade Nets Vikings $15 Million WR From Struggling AFC Squad

The Minnesota Vikings have one week to upgrade their offense via trade, and a perfect candidate is currently languishing in mediocrity on an AFC West roster.

Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire on Monday, October 24, pitched a trade proposal that would swap draft capital with the Denver Broncos (2-5) in return for receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“What could the Vikings do with Jeudy at receiver? He would give them an element that they don’t have [in either] Adam Thielen [or] K.J. Osborn — a natural separator as a route runner. They need some explosiveness to pair with [Justin] Jefferson,” Forness wrote. “The cost for the Vikings would likely be a third-round pick, and it would be a good price to pay considering the talent level of Jeudy and what he could bring to the Vikings this year and long-term.”

Jeudy has caught 24 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns through seven starts this season, per Pro Football Reference.

Jeudy Has Yet to Play in Any Offense as Dynamic as Vikings’ Unit

The third-year wideout and former first-round pick was supposed to finally find his stride after the Broncos acquired nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason. But after the Broncos offense sputtered out of the gate and Wilson subsequently suffered multiple injuries, those predictions now appear retroactively as fool’s gold.

As such, multiple teams around the NFL view Denver as a seller prior to the approaching November 1 trade deadline, according to a Sunday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star DE Bradley Chubb and WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, sources told ESPN. Other teams believe that the Broncos will not sell low in any deal. More ahead on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 am ET.https://t.co/EXcnNoQOsj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2022

“Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star DE Bradley Chubb and WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, sources told ESPN,” Schefter tweeted. “Other teams believe that the Broncos will not sell low in any deal.”

Schefter did not list the teams that had made inquiries about Jeudy specifically, though the Vikings are a logical candidate considering their status as NFC North Division leaders just one game out of a tie with the Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the conference.

WR Odell Beckham Jr. Remains Option For Vikings in Free Agency

If the Vikings fail to execute a trade for Jeudy, or some other playmaking receiver, they will still have a few options in free agency. Chief among those options is Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham remains professionally unaffiliated following a torn ACL he suffered during the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams‘ championship victory in February. However, the wideout proved himself crucial to that franchise’s push to a title and is projected to offer the same bargain to a contending team as this season rolls along.

Projections have Beckham back at some point in November, which means there is no rush for the Vikings to sign the three-time Pro Bowler. However, he is expected to garner interest from multiple organizations, including the Green Bay Packers and the aforementioned Rams.

The Vikings have a few things their primary competitors for Beckham don’t, however, including a head coach in Kevin O’Connell and a star receiver in Jefferson who have each cultivated strong relationships with Beckham on and off the field.

Minnesota also owns a winning record at 5-1, something neither the Rams nor the Packers can say seven weeks into the season.