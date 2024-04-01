Rival’s Stance Threatens to Force Vikings’ Hand Amid QB Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings continue to show interest in the incoming quarterback class of the 2024 draft. They have even armed themselves with ammunition to trade up. They got a second first-round pick, acquired from the Cleveland Browns by way of the Houston Texans.

Their hand may be forced if the latest rumors about the New York Jets prove true.

“While the Jets need a young quarterback in their pipeline, assuming Zach Wilson is a goner, the idea of them drafting one that high seems unlikely,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote on April 1.

“What they’d really like is a trade proposal from a quarterback-needy team, which would allow them to acquire a top-100 pick. A handful of teams behind them, most notably the Minnesota Vikings (11th), Denver Broncos (12th) and Las Vegas Raiders (13th), might be motivated to move up.”

"Do you really want the Vikings to settle at quarterback?" 🗣️: THEY'VE BEEN SETTLING AT QUARTERBACK FOR 35 YEARS!! – @TheRealForno on the idea the #Vikings need to let a rookie QB fall to them at No. 11 #SKOL pic.twitter.com/8r4saN75Wn — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) April 1, 2024

All three of those teams would likely just as soon hope for a quarterback to slide than surrender assets to jump a few slots. That may not be a feasible option, though.

In that sense, a larger move to jump any ansty teams could be in order.

If not, the Vikings could opt for any number of defensive prospects who figure to be on the board if there is a run on quarterbacks as expected. They lost several key contributors in the front seven to free agency this offseason. And they still have question marks in the secondary.

Vikings Set to Meet With NCAA’s Leading Passer

At any rate, the Vikings are making the proper contingencies in the event they cannot secure a trade into the upper stages of the draft.

“Things are heating up for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: Sources say he had dinner with the #Giants in Seattle after his Pro Day, followed by a private workout with the #Vikings in Seattle,” Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on April 1. “Penix will have top 30s with the #Broncos, #Falcons, #Raiders and #Commanders, per multiple sources.”

Penix completed 65.4% of his passes for an NCAA-leading 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. His second-place finish in the Heisman voting – behind LSU’s Jayden Daniels – is the highest in Washington history.

He is the second-oldest among the top-six quarterback prospects. Penix also has a lengthy injury history in his six college seasons split between Washington and Indiana.

Vikings Could Have to Select Michael Penix in 1st Round of Draft Amid Jets Trade Rumors

Penix is widely projected to be selected in the second round of the draft. But the Vikings don’t have selections in the second or third rounds. They could always trade back from one of their first-round slots to acquire picks in those rounds.

However, that puts them in a similar position they could be in because of the Jets.

The Vikings have Sam Darnold on a one-year, $10 million contract. So they can try their luck this year and eye the 2025 draft if they miss out on a target.

Kicking the can down the road is how they got into this situation, though. It could lead to serious changes if they endure another losing season. Even with Kirk Cousins, the Vikings have just one winning campaign in the last four seasons.

How much pressure that puts on a regime that has only been in place for two seasons remains to be seen. This is the group that authored that lone winning campaign.