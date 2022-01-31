AFC Dark Horse Could Steal Vikings HC Candidate Jim Harbaugh in the 11th Hour: Report

The Minnesota Vikings appeared to be the only team in play for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

College coaches entering the NFL interviewing process is a big deal. It can impact recruiting for the next season, making Harbaugh’s interview with the Vikings on Saturday, January 30, a strong indicator the former San Francisco 49ers coach is serious about returning to the NFL.

However, the rest of the NFL may be following the smoke signals.

Harbaugh to Miami?

Fansided’s Mark Carman reported on Sunday, January 30, that Harbaugh “will tell the team (Michigan) today / tomorrow he is leaving to be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Could have taken the Minnesota job. Preferred Miami ( outside chance Michigan pays over the top and he stays ) but bet on Miami.”

The Dolphins fired Brian Flores abruptly after a 9-8 season. At the time of Flores’ firing, Miami owner Stephen Ross, who graduated from Michigan and is one of the university’s largest benefactors, said, “I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on January 10.

However, Harbaugh entering an NFL interview with the Vikings could make him fair game for other teams interested in the league.

More vetted sources have confirmed there is an interest between the Dolphins and Harbaugh, however, a hiring finalized by Monday seems unlikely with no interviews held between the two sides yet.

Outkick’s Armando Salguero reported that a former Dolphins employee who “retains connections to the team” told him he expects Ross “will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for the NFL.”

The Athletic’s senior writer Nick Baumgardner corroborated Salguero’s report, saying: “Have heard similar — Miami could be a Harbaugh landing spot. If in fact he gets an offer. He’s clearly interested in NFL reentry, as we’ve written for awhile now — and we’ll see what comes/what he does.”

Vikings Ownership Headed to California for Other Candidates

While Harbaugh’s future with the Vikings looks more fleeting with the Dolphins entering the picture, Minnesota is moving in on two of its other head coach finalists.

“The Vikings are flying to Los Angeles for second interviews with Rams OC Kevin O’Connell and DC Raheem Morris. Believe O’Connell’s up first with an interview today,” The Athletic’s Chad Graff reported on Monday, January 31.

While Morris and O’Connell are the only confirmed second interviews the Vikings have requested to end the month of January, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said he wouldn’t be surprised if Harbaugh is brought in for a second interview.

“Minnesota requested and received permission from Michigan to speak with Harbaugh — standard process for NFL teams — and had an exploratory conversation with him Saturday afternoon to gauge his interest, sources say,” Pelissero reported on Sunday, January 30. “Nothing further is scheduled, but Harbaugh remains a candidate for the job and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Vikings bring him to the facility this week. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler followed up on the interview with Harbaugh, whose interest is “legitimate” in Minnesota. “Jim Harbaugh conveyed legitimate interest in the Vikings’ head-coaching job during his interview with the team, per source, with Minneota coming away feeling Harbaugh is ready for a return to the NFL. As of now, he’s still considered in the mix for that job,” Fowler reported on Monday, January 31.