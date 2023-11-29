Vikings Working to Land Exciting Young QB, Insider Says

The Minnesota Vikings are spending their Week 13 bye deliberating which of their quarterbacks will finish the season.

But in the background, Minnesota is putting in a noticeable amount of leg work and research into Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, an anticipated first-round quarterback in next year’s draft who won Big 10 Quarterback of the Year on November 29.

KSTP’s Darren Wolfson has noted the Vikings have shown considerable interest in McCarthy.

“Right now in this moment, they’re doing the most homework on McCarthy. I’m not making a bold statement… but I’m just saying they have done a ton of work [on McCarthy],” Wolfson said on SKOR North’s “Mackey and Judd” podcast on November 28.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was on the field during the Wolverines’ pregame warmups when they faced Minnesota on October 7. Adofo-Mensah is also well-connected with coach Jim Harbaugh, who was a finalist for the Vikings head coaching job, from their days with the San Francisco 49ers. The Vikings have also sent scouts to Michigan practices, according to Wolfson.

It’s a considerable amount of scouting early in the draft evaluation process.

And while former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, a former scout, would appear at college games often, Adofo-Mensah has not shown face for just any prospect so far in his tenure. His presence at the Gophers-Wolverines game is significant.

The Vikings are likely out of the running to land blue-chip prospects like Caleb Williams (USC) or Drake Maye (North Carolina) but could be in the ballpark of landing McCarthy. Wolfson added that Bo Nix (Oregon), Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Michael Penix Jr. (Washington) are also quarterbacks who should be on the Vikings’ radar.

J.J. McCarthy Called the Best QB in Michigan History by Jim Harbaugh

McCarthy sealed his bid as Big 10 Quarterback of the Year with an emphatic 30-24 victory over previously No. 3-ranked Ohio State on Saturday, November 25, bucking a trend of seven straight Buckeyes quarterbacks winning the award prior. The junior quarterback completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 168 yards and a touchdown for a 158.7 college passer rating.

McCarthy is considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league and has underrated arm talent that has gone underutilized in Michigan’s run-heavy scheme. That’s led to McCarthy remaining a sleeper among a deep quarterback class.

“J.J. (McCarthy) is a once-in-a-generation quarterback,” Harbaugh said told reporters in October, per The Athletic. J.J. has shown to be on a path to be the best quarterback in Michigan history.”

That’s a bold statement from a coach who was a Heisman finalist for a Michigan program that can also claim Tom Brady. But McCarthy can be argued as the most successful quarterback during their time at Michigan.

He’s 24-1 as a two-year starter for the Wolverines and has developed as a passer along with the program. Among quarterbacks who have thrown a minimum of 100 passes, McCarthy ranks No. 1 all-time at Michigan with a 163.5 career passer rating, per Pro Football Reference.

McCarthy is second in the FBS with a 74.3% completion percentage. Despite his modest 2,483 yards passing for 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, McCarthy can heave it. His 9.7 yards per attempt is the sixth-highest in the FBS and his adjusted deep-ball completion rate (59.1%) is second only to Nix, per Pro Football Focus.

McCarthy is unlikely to ever match Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings, but he sure is on course to have a chance to as a top prospect in this year’s draft.

Vikings Likely to Keep Veteran QB Despite Drafting 1st-Round Prospect

Although the speculation that the Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota is over with the Vikings expected to select a first-round quarterback is valid, there may be room for Cousins or another veteran.

Minnesota is in the territory to land a first-round quarterback that could use a year of development, which would require a veteran starter.

How much the Vikings want to spend on that veteran remains to be seen.

Josh Dobbs would be the more affordable option when considering the quarterbacks in the building. However, if Cousins, coming off an Achilles tear, can’t fetch a lucrative deal in free agency, he may be willing to take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota, start fo the 2024 season and transition into a mentor role for the rookie quarterback.